AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:46 p.m. EDT

BOSTON -- It was already going to be pretty hot inside TD Garden on Wednesday night with Game 3 of the NBA Finals being played on the parquet floor. But Warriors-Celtics isn't the only show that Boston fans will be treated to this evening.The Celtics announced Wednesday that three-time Grammy winner Nelly will perform at halftime. That should fire up Boston fans -- and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.Tatum and Nelly are both from St. Louis and have become friends over the years. Nelly showed his support for Tatum following Boston's Game 1 win over Golden State with an Instagram post.And Tatum was even sporting a bandage under his eye -- like Nelly -- when he appeared on the cover of SLAM magazine in 2018.With his buddy from St. Louis in the house, expect some big things from Tatum in Game 3. And maybe some Nelly at halftime will get the Celtics out of their third-quarter slump on Wednesday night. The third quarter has been an issue for the Celtics this series, with the Warriors outscoring them 73-38 in the frame. The NBA Finals is all square at a game apiece heading into Wednesday night's Game 3.

BOSTON, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO