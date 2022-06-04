Deputy shoots suspect in Terrebonne drug investigation, per State Police

Deputy-Involved Shooting Being Investigated by Louisiana State Police in Terrebonne Parish. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 4, 2022, that on June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, LSP was asked by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations. The initial investigation revealed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of narcotics activity at a residence in the 300 block of Grace Street around 11:00 p.m. As deputies arrived at the house, 18-year-old Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door holding a firearm. A deputy ordered Babin to drop the firearm, but he instead pointed it at the deputy. As a result, a deputy discharged their service weapon and struck Babin.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO