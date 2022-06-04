ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Deputy shoots suspect in Terrebonne drug investigation, per State Police

WWL
 4 days ago
HOUMA, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving a Terrebonne Parish deputy that occurred Friday night. The incident occurred after the Terrebonne Parish...

