McDonald boys finish State Runner-Up for second straight season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys track and field team finished as the Division III State Runner-Up for the second straight season.

The Blue Devils fell just two points short of Norwayne in the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

McDonald finished with 38 total points this season.

Senior Nathan Gilligan helped the cause with 8 total points alone in the 100 and 200 Meter Dash. Gilligan added 6 more points as part of the 3rd place 4×200 relay team that included Brian Fisher, Michael Woloschak, and Oniah Russo.

The Blue Devils relay team consisting of Juan Villanueva, Woloschak, Russo and Fisher finished third in the 4×400 Meter Relay adding 6 points on Saturday.

In the field events Friday, seniors Ryan Henry and Dante Mediati combined to score 18 points in both the Shot Put and Discus.

Norwayne finished with 40 total points.

