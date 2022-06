McKenzie, Tenn.–One driver was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being extricated from his vehicle as a result of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 423 and Carroll Lake Road in McKenzie Sunday. McKenzie Fire & Rescue responded to the accident, along with the Baptist Carroll County EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Rescue Squad and the Macedonia fire station. According to the Fire & Rescue officials, personnel used rescue tools to extricate the driver, who was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).

MCKENZIE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO