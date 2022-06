“Governing is a serious undertaking that needs to be conducted by equally serious people.” — Michel Turnipseed, Community Voices, April 12, 2022. Regarding Jesse Vad’s (SJV Water) “above the fold” article on May 31, the state proposes paying SJV growers a pittance to “repurpose” their land away from agricultural use? And now nearly 15,000 additional new high-density housing units are in planning (“Mass rezoning proposed to open more land in Kern to high-density housing,” May 5)? Really?

