West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is praising the law enforcement response to Friday night’s shooting that left one suspect dead and one police officer injured. “As mayor, and on behalf of the community of West New York, I would like to thank the Attorney General’s office, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and all of our neighboring law enforcement agencies for their help and leadership in assisting us in this difficult matter,” Rodriguez said in a statement this evening.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO