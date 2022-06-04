ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AOC recalls being awakened to her 'indigenous heritage'

By Thomas Phippen
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday her connection to her "indigenous heritage" was awakened while protesting the Dakota Access pipeline with Native American tribes at Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Responding to a comment on Instagram, Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to connect more with the ancestral roots of the Taíno, an...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 29

George Batcheler
4d ago

Lol… good morning New York…I am a privileged Latina wannabe diva… and I pretend to know physical science but I really only know socialist political science…I know economics… the government just needs to give away money so people can spend spend spend… I like my government job it pays better than mommies allowance…I hate Israel because I am an anti-Semite..

Reply
29
Dan Barnhart
3d ago

How dare her! For a scuz bucket to claim she is part of a very proud and honorable people, she has stooped to an all time low. It is disgusting that we have elected official laying claim to being part of something they are not. She has no shame so any further comment would be useless!

Reply
20
Ken DeBault
3d ago

Oh no another lady in Congress who is claiming Native American heritage. They will start a new Caucus in Washington.

Reply
11
In Style

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Got Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend, Riley Roberts

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed speculation that she and her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Insider reports that she shared the news on Twitter, noting that the two got engaged last month in Puerto Rico. Though details on exactly how Roberts asked weren't revealed, AOC added that they haven't started planning their ceremony just yet and are "taking some space to savor this time."
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

AOC says she 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage' while protesting the Dakota pipe line with Native American tribes: Bronx-born socialist says she wants to connect to her Caribbean Taino roots

Democratic Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she has 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage'. Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican, says she is part Taino - the people indigenous to the Caribbean who resided in places like Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and the northern Lesser Antilles. During an Instagram live...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Indigenous People#Dakota Access#Native American#Ta No#Indian#Tainos#Puerto Ricans#Hispanic#Jewish#European
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

There will be no gun control: For many white Americans, the idea of the gun is all they have left

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Guns were a ubiquitous part of my childhood. My grandfather, who had been a master sergeant in the Army, had a small arsenal in his house in Mechanic Falls, Maine. He gave me a bolt-action Springfield rifle when I was 7. By the time I was 10, I had graduated to a Winchester lever-action 30-30. I moved my way up the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Marksmanship Qualification Program, helped along by a summer camp where riflery was mandatory. Like many boys in rural America, I was fascinated by guns, although I disliked hunting. Two decades as a reporter in war zones, however, resulted in a deep aversion to weapons. I saw what they did to human bodies. I inherited my grandfather's guns and gave them to my uncle.
POLITICS
Fox News

JK Rowling throws support behind girl allegedly driven from school for challenging ‘transgender ideology’

J.K. Rowling is leaping to the defense of a student who claims she was driven from her private school after challenging the "transgender ideology" of a guest speaker. "Utterly shameful," the "Harry Potter" author tweeted Tuesday in response to a report of the story. "Add this to the tottering pile of evidence that people in education and academia who're supposed to have a duty of care towards the young have succumbed to an outbreak of quasi-religious fanaticism. The girl's crime? Saying 'sex exists.’"
