ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Crews respond to house fire Friday morning on Allin Street

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LN1Ug_0g0dePpS00

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 6 a.m. early Friday morning.

It happened in the 2100 block of Allin Street off Dodson Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire.

The responding crews saw smoke coming from the windows, as well as the front and back door of the residence.

No one was found inside and the crews got the fire out quickly.

CFD officials said that there’s fire damage to the kitchen and front living area and smoke damage throughout the home.

One woman was transported to the hospital from the scene with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Fire crews battle small fire inside a downtown plant

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga firefighters battled an industrial plant blaze Wednesday afternoon. It was contained inside the building on Sidney Street, near Chestnut. They told crews that their bag house was on fire inside the plant. It collects dust from the rest of the plant. The fire was smoldering...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fire Department Responds to Fire at Brainerd Cookout

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a Cookout fast food restaurant early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Cookout located at 5001 Brainerd Road, at the intersection of Brainerd Road and Saint Marks Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the top of the roof.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PUTNAM CO AMBULANCE INVOLVED IN TWO CAR CRASH IN ROANE COUNTY

At approximately 1815 hours this date, a Putnam County EMS Ambulance was involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle on Interstate 40 in Roane County around the 343 west bound mile marker. Preliminary reports indicate the PCEMS crew and others involved sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Chattanooga Firefighters Helping Rebuild Kentucky Home Destroyed by Tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDEF)- A group of Chattanooga firefighters are helping rebuild a veteran’s home in Mayfield, KY after it was destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. Tim Anderasen is a disabled veteran who lives with his two children and step-parents. At approximately 9:25 PM on the evening of December 10, 2021, a monstrous EF4 tornado that tore through Western Kentucky destroyed their Mayfield home. That tornado was on the ground for 165 miles, killed 57 people, and was part of the deadliest tornado outbreak ever recorded in December. Fortunately, the Anderasen family survived the storm after taking shelter.
WAAY-TV

Multiple units respond to Huntsville fire

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says six units were called to a house fire in the 2100 block of Winslow Lane on Saturday evening. Fire officials say no one was home when the fire started. The Red Cross is assisting the people who live in the home. Fire officials are trying...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Cfd
bbbtv12.com

No Foul Play Suspected with Body Found in Rockwood

According to a press release from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department assistant Chief Deputy Tim Hawn, On Thursday June 6, 2022, at around 2PM Deputies responded to a Welfare Check at 1198 Joiner Hollow Road. Family members were concerned about the resident, James E. Britton, age 74, after not having any contact with him. Deputies entered the residence and found Britton deceased inside. Roane County Sheriff’s Detectives and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene. No foul play is suspected. The Body was released to the funeral home.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WDEF

Three shot, including child, downtown on Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a triple shooting downtown from Saturday night. It happened after 11PM in the 1300 block of Fort Street, about a block away from the Convention Center. The victims were in a car when they were shot. They were a 24 year old...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

South Pittsburg community mourning loss of four, one injured

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (WDEF)- The South Pittsburg community has joined together to support the families who lost their children in a fatal car accident this past weekend. Four people died, in a single car crash, early Saturday morning and a fifth person is still in the hospital. Marion County schools...
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
kmmo.com

At least 3 dead, 14 injured in shooting near Chattanooga, Tennessee bar

At least three people were killed and 14 were injured early Sunday morning, after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tenn. In a press conference on Sunday, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said that two victims died from gunshot injuries and a third died after being struck by a vehicle in the shooting, which took place at around 2:45 a.m. Additionally, 14 people were injured by gunfire and three more were hurt as they were hit by vehicles while attempting to flee the scene. Murphy added that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile; and several of the victims remain in critical condition.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

2 dead in Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of York Road. Huntsville Police, the Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim.
hometownheadlines.com

Three-vehicle collision on U.S. 27 in Chattooga County sends six to the hospital; victims included three children and two of the drivers.

A crash in Chattooga County involving three vehicles Saturday evening left eight injured, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Six people were transported to the hospital and the other two refused treatment at the crash scene. Two of the drivers were among those taken to Atrium Health Floyd from the...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

June 7 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. A search warrant executed on Anthony Barker’s Nissan van resulted in the collection of drug paraphernalia indicating the sale of narcotics. Barker left his vehicle at O’Reilly’s when he ran from police last Tuesday. Barker, who is still at large, faces several warrants as a result. (22-007686)
EAST RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting

‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective. A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detective with nearly 30 years of service died Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Conversations about gun violence continue following several mass shootings in recent weeks. One...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Missing Red Bank dog reunited with owner

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — Nearly a month after he disappeared, Red Bank resident Alona Smith was finally reunited with her beloved dog, TJ. The initial reward for finding him was a whopping $3,000. Smith says TJ was found nearly 45 miles away from home under a camper trailer,...
RED BANK, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbors call for change after Chattanooga shooting

‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective. A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office detective with nearly 30 years of service died Saturday. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile, officials said. Conversations...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy