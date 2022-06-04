Crews respond to house fire Friday morning on Allin Street

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 6 a.m. early Friday morning.

It happened in the 2100 block of Allin Street off Dodson Avenue.

Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire.

The responding crews saw smoke coming from the windows, as well as the front and back door of the residence.

No one was found inside and the crews got the fire out quickly.

CFD officials said that there’s fire damage to the kitchen and front living area and smoke damage throughout the home.

One woman was transported to the hospital from the scene with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.