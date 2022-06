Well-heeled guests heading into MoMA’s ritzy Party in the Garden walked past demonstrators lined up at the door of the museum protesting one of the event’s honorees on Tuesday night. About two dozen people were outside chanting and holding signs in support of Starbucks’ employees unionizing. They were there to protest the coffee giant’s board chair Mellody Hobson, who was being honored. “Mellody Hobson, stop union-busting at Starbucks,” said a flyer they passed out to attendees as they entered the door. Starbucks locations around the country have been working to unionize. Hobson is the CEO and president of Ariel Investments,...

19 MINUTES AGO