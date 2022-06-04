Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of General Services held a grand opening for a new restaurant and visitors center at Henry Horton State Park

Marshall County, TN – According to the state officials, the 6,381-square-foot restaurant and two-story visitors center represent $8.25 million in capital improvements at the park.

State officials also said that the restaurant will seat 106 people inside and 52 people outside. A 32-seat area will be for private dining, and a lounge will hold 30 seats.

The visitors center has a 1,154-square-foot exhibit and interpretive area and a conference room of the same size. It includes a gift shop, and offices account for another 2,100 square feet of the building.

The Duck River Agency generously donated interactive exhibits that feature the history and ecology of the Duck River.

The project at Henry Horton State Park is part of a larger commitment by the state to provide top-notch hospitality and accommodations to state parks guests.

Construction is underway on a new lodge and restaurant at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan.

All of the projects are made possible by the support of the Tennessee General Assembly.