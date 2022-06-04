ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga Daily News

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of General Services held a grand opening for a new restaurant and visitors center at Henry Horton State Park

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oa4Ub_0g0ddsGc00

Marshall County, TN – According to the state officials, the 6,381-square-foot restaurant and two-story visitors center represent $8.25 million in capital improvements at the park.

State officials also said that the restaurant will seat 106 people inside and 52 people outside. A 32-seat area will be for private dining, and a lounge will hold 30 seats.

The visitors center has a 1,154-square-foot exhibit and interpretive area and a conference room of the same size. It includes a gift shop, and offices account for another 2,100 square feet of the building.

The Duck River Agency generously donated interactive exhibits that feature the history and ecology of the Duck River.

The project at Henry Horton State Park is part of a larger commitment by the state to provide top-notch hospitality and accommodations to state parks guests.

Construction is underway on a new lodge and restaurant at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan.

All of the projects are made possible by the support of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Comments / 0

Related
Chattanooga Daily News

The Tennessee General Assembly has waived state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals after July 1, 2022 and before June 30, 2023

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles and Class B includes passenger motor vehicles and motor homes. Officials said that the state portion of the fee that is waived under this law is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry Horton State Park#Visitors Center#Paris#Food Drink#Restaurants#The Duck River Agency
wjhl.com

First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability

(WJHL) Kathy Whitaker, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability tells us about some of the programs and services. For more information visit the agency’s website.
chattanoogacw.com

Dramatic changes in Tennessee turkey hunting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23, including some dramatic changes for turkey hunters. After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Commission voted to open the Spring turkey season statewide two weeks later than...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Camping in Tennessee State Parks

There is something special about camping in a Tennessee State Park – sleeping under the night sky, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the sound of a crackling campfire, the hoot of an owl, the rustle of the leaves in the breeze. Whether you are bringing...
wnbjtv.com

Highway 70-yard sale kicks off early for some sellers and treasure seekers

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- A nearly 20-year tradition in Tennessee just goes to show that one mans trash is another man's treasure. The 19th annual highway-70 yard sale officially starts Thursday but some sellers have already started selling their treasures for people to find. This year I had, twice as much,...
fox17.com

Tennessee woman who played prank on Cracker Barrel wins 'Employee of the Month'

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville native Kim Alley put up a vintage picture of herself duck hunting inside an unnamed Cracker Barrel restaurant 95 days ago. She posted to social media with how many days it had been up, blending in with all the other antique décor at Cracker Barrel restaurants.
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee will sign an executive order directing accountability measures for school safety and an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement

Chattanooga, TN – According to the statement, this order will establish additional resources to support parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices. State officials said that Governor Lee will sign Executive Order 97 to enhance school safety across Tennessee and promote engagement with parents, schools and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Has the 8th Fastest-Growing Economy in the U.S.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have struggled to understand exactly what is happening with the U.S. economy. In the spring of 2020, many observers feared massive job loss and economic hardship, but robust federal stimulus helped stem the worst effects. Through much of 2021, the labor market experienced an unprecedented combination of relatively high unemployment, high numbers of job vacancies, and record numbers of job switches. Better-than-expected economic performance throughout the pandemic has given more households the means to spend on big purchases like houses or durable goods—leading to massive price increases in many categories.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Tennessee waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year starting July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — People won't need to spend much money registering their vehicles starting July 1, when the state officially starts waiving registration fees. The Tennessee General Assembly previously approved the waiver in Public Chapter 1143 and it will last until June 30, 2023. It covers Class A and Class B vehicles, waiving $16.75 for Class A registration fees and $23.75 for Class B registration fees.
elizabethton.com

Tennesseans invited to respond to proposed rules on TISA public school funding formula

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education released the proposed rules to implement the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act. Informed by input from a variety of stakeholders — parents, educators, superintendents, and business and community leaders — all Tennesseans are now encouraged to submit public comment on the proposed rules by Tuesday, Aug. 2.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy