Man, woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 47-year-old man on Power Street

Clarksville, TN – According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred on May 1.

CPD officials said that on May 9, 26-year-old Tristen James Deschapell was served with an arrest warrant for criminal homicide.

The 26-year-old man was incarcerated in Carrollton, Georgia on unrelated charges when the warrant was served and is now awaiting extradition back to Clarksville.

47-year-old Natalie Rene Smull was arrested on Wednesday.

She is now charged with Tampering with Evidence and Accessory after the Fact (Criminal Homicide).

Both suspects and the victim, John Cole, were familiar with each other and this was not considered a random act.

This case is pending prosecution and no other information is available for release at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.