Man's body found 'partially' in Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man's body was discovered along the Appomattox River in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue after a body was found partially in the river around 8:15 a.m., according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police.

"The body was recovered with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Fire & EMS," Sumner said. "The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story