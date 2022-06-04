ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Malibu currently holding its annual Public Safety Expo at City Hall until 2 p.m.

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

The City of Malibu is hosting its annual Public Safety Expo today until 2 p.m. at City Hall. The City is working to help the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters with an array of organizations and programs and training opportunities.

“We never know when disaster may strike, so the time to get prepared as individuals and as a community is right now,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said. “I urge every resident, employee, student or business owner in Malibu to join us for the Public Safety Expo to learn how to make a plan and gather supplies so we can be ready and resilient.”

The free event is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to help the community be more prepared for wildfires, earthquakes, floods, landslides and other disasters that nature might bring.

Attendees can take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe.

Numerous vendors will have emergency preparedness equipment and supplies for sale and demonstration. Attendees can learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities and see specialty emergency and law enforcement teams and vehicles such as K-9, Malibu Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Fire Department trucks and more.

The vendors, participating agencies and training offered at the Expo will be listed on this page and at www.MalibuCity.org/PublicSafety .

The Malibu Times

Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) recently accepted a generous donation of baby-back ribs from the First-In Fire Foundation’s “Fill the Firehouse Freezer” initiative, in honor of International Firefighters’ Day on May 4. The donation of ribs followed a gift of freezers provided by a generous grant to the First-In Fire Foundation from County […] The post Local firefighters and lifeguard recognized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Public Works Commission votes to agendize Civic Center Way tower

After nearly two months, the Public Works Commission met virtually on May 25 to receive updates on capital improvement projects and the disaster recovery project status report from city directors. The last virtual meeting was on March 23. Due to an ongoing concern of the unpermitted 75-foot replacement tower at the Santa Monica College, the commission decided to […] The post Public Works Commission votes to agendize Civic Center Way tower appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County addresses water shortage

As expected, Los Angeles County Waterworks District 29, which services Malibu, is implementing a two-day-a-week watering restriction. The cutbacks aimed at reducing the state’s severe water shortage go into effect immediately and affect all LACO Waterworks districts.  Effective immediately, residential, even numbered street addresses may only run outdoor watering on Tuesdays and Fridays. Residential odd […] The post LA County addresses water shortage appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Sandy Banducci named winner of Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award

Long-time Malibu resident and community volunteer Sandy Banducci was presented with the 2021 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award. Banducci passed away on July 3, 2019, and her daughter Amy Sabol accepted the award on her behalf.  “It is my honor to accept the Jake Kuredjian Award on behalf of my amazing mom Sandy Banducci,” Sabol said […] The post Sandy Banducci named winner of Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu/Lost Hills hosts first catalytic converter etching event in Malibu

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station has recently seen a dramatic rise in the number of catalytic converters being stolen from parked vehicles. While they contain copper, platinum, and metals inside, they are relatively easy to steal by simply unbolting or cutting through. Thieves take the stolen converters to a metal recycler who can pay up […] The post Malibu/Lost Hills hosts first catalytic converter etching event in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine will launch $250 million on-campus re-development project in 2024

Pepperdine University in Malibu plans to construct a $250 million on-campus event complex. The complex will include a three-story indoor sports arena/concert hall; adjacent to that building will be a three-story student fitness center to replace the existing Rho parking lot (aka parking lot J) and some of the campus’ Greek housing. The school expects […] The post Pepperdine will launch $250 million on-campus re-development project in 2024 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Memorial Day

Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, along with his partner Candace Brown and friends, joined in on Malibu’s 1st Annual Taps Across America event, which is a national event held every year on Memorial Day. Wagner stated that he felt it was important to begin this now two-year national moment, “A National Moment of Remembrance,” here in […] The post Memorial Day appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Optimist Club Honors Five Local Educators

The Optimist Club of Malibu honored five local educators on May 5 at its Ronald E. Merriman Excellence in Education Award Ceremony.  The Excellence in Education program is designed to recognize and reward educators for their contributions to education in our local schools. The organization annually ask the principals from each school to nominate candidates […] The post Malibu Optimist Club Honors Five Local Educators appeared first on The Malibu Times.
