Houston, TX

Eagles Officially Place G Brandon Brooks On Retired List

By Nate Bouda
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks announced his retirement from the NFL a few months ago, so this is just a procedural move for the Eagles. They will retain his rights should he opt to unretire. Brooks,...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ JJ Watt reacts to retirement announcement of former Texans HC Romeo Crennel

On Monday, former Houston Texans head coach Romeo Crennel, who served as the team’s interim head coach during the 2020 season, announced his retirement from coaching. Crennel, who spent 50 seasons as a coach in the NFL, clearly left an impact on many players over the years. One such player is All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt. Watt, who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals, reacted to the news of Crennel’s retirement via his Twitter account.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Trade Predicted to Land Broncos in One-&-Done Playoff Purgatory

The Denver Broncos were one of several teams who made a bold move this offseason to acquire a player in the hopes that he would get them back to the playoffs. The acquisition of Russell Wilson came at a high cost, but it has many in Broncos Country envisioning a Super Bowl this season. After all, if teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can pull it off after being a weak Wild Card team and a bottom feeder, respectively, why can't the Broncos?
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Watch: Lamar Jackson goes viral for insane arm strength video

Lamar Jackson is reminding everyone that he has a bazooka for a right arm. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend for an absurd video in which he showed off his arm strength. From one knee, Jackson casually launched a ball 50 yards. Take a look at the clip, which the NFL shared to their official Twitter page.
Yardbarker

Quin Snyder eyeing Spurs coaching job?

Quin Snyder may not have departed the Utah Jazz without a fallback plan. Veteran NBA writer Tom Haberstroh suggested on Sunday that Snyder, who just resigned as the head coach of the Jazz, could potentially join the list of coaches waiting to see what happens with the San Antonio Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made More MLB History Over The Weekend

Every time Albert Pujols steps on the field, he always seems to make a little bit of history. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for his farewell tour alongside Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, Pujols is taking it all in as he experiences everything for a final time. On Saturday,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Quin Snyder has offer to be one of the highest-paid NBA coaches

Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz is uncertain, but the organization’s willingness to pay him does not appear to be the decisive factor. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective," ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that Snyder’s issues with the Jazz are not financial. MacMahon said the Jazz have an extension offer on the table for Snyder that would make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pat Riley calls out Kyle Lowry over conditioning issues

Miami Heat president Pat Riley had some sharp words for one of his veteran players in his season-ending press conference Monday. Riley said point guard Kyle Lowry’s conditioning was a significant issue during the season. The Heat president suggested Lowry “can be in better shape,” and that the issue “will be addressed” before next season.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Texans sign Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

The Texans added an offensive lineman to their roster on Monday. The team announced the signing of guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. There was no corresponding move to create space for him in Houston. Wallace-Simms was undrafted out of Missouri in 2020 and signed with the Jaguars. He opened the season...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Madden 23 leak does right by Eagles center Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce doesn’t get enough credit from non-Philadelphia Eagles fans. A sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati who has gone on to start every game he’s appeared in, Kelce can cut like a knife through even the stoutest of defensive fronts, call out the mike and the blitz with ease, and turn into a glorified fullback when tasked with pulling into space as a lead blocker. Even at 34, Kelce remains a force against both the run and the pass, and even if the Birds just drafted his replacement in Cam Jurgens, that doesn’t mean he won’t still be among the best, if not the best center in all of football this fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Houston Gamblers DE Leads USFL in Sacks; Could Texans Sign?

The Houston Gamblers may not be winning a whole lot of bets this season after a 1-7 start to the season, but one player is certainly catching the eye of players around the league. This spring, defensive end Chris Odom has been tearing up the USFL with the Houston Gamblers.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Fitzpatrick first met Chiefs TE Travis Kelce over a game of beer pong

Longtime NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retired this past week after 17 years in the league. A seventh-round draft pick by the St. Louis Rams out of Harvard in 2005, Fitzpatrick played for a number of NFL franchises during his career including the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team. Spending such a long time in the NFL and across so many different teams, you’d expect that Fitzpatrick would know most players around the league. While that’s the case for most players, it wasn’t the case with one particular Kansas City Chiefs player.
TAMPA, FL

