Eagles Officially Place G Brandon Brooks On Retired List

Jason Kelce doesn’t get enough credit from non-Philadelphia Eagles fans. A sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati who has gone on to start every game he’s appeared in, Kelce can cut like a knife through even the stoutest of defensive fronts, call out the mike and the blitz with ease, and turn into a glorified fullback when tasked with pulling into space as a lead blocker. Even at 34, Kelce remains a force against both the run and the pass, and even if the Birds just drafted his replacement in Cam Jurgens, that doesn’t mean he won’t still be among the best, if not the best center in all of football this fall.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO