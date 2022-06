COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After a Regional in which No. 5 Texas A&M went perfect on its way to advancing, six Aggies were named to the All-Regional team. The group was highlighted by Jack Moss, who was also the MVP of the Regional, after he hit .643 with five RBI and five runs over the three games.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO