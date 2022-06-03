Udan Patola Web Series (2022) Amazon Mini TV: Solid, Crew, Launch Date, Roles, Actual Names – SociallyKeeda

A groom and a bride are both stood up at the altar. Last month we announced news that former General Hospital fave Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) would be starring in a new Hallmark movie and now we have your first look at him, along with fellow soap alum Ashley Williams (As the World Turns, Dani), in Two Tickets to Paradise, which premieres on Saturday, June 25, at 8 pm. Filmed on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, the story surrounds two strangers named Josh and Hannah, who are brought together under similar circumstances, having been stood up at the altar…

