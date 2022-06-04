ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man held in attack on doctor, nurses at California hospital

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywmwu_0g0dJkwq00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said.

The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said.

The man had parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety before stabbing the doctor and nurses, authorities said.

Fire officials said three victims were taken to a trauma center in critical condition. Police later said one was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

All three were later listed in stable condition at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The first floor of the Encino hospital and some nearby offices were evacuated, police said.

“We’ve moved patients out of the danger zone,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference.

There was no evidence that the man knew the victims, Hamilton added.

The man remained inside a room in the hospital for about four hours as SWAT team members tried to unsuccessfully to negotiate with him before he was finally arrested, police said.

He was taken to another hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries to his arms, authorities said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, but Hamilton said he had a lengthy criminal record, including two arrests last year for battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Benjamin Roman, an ultrasound technician, told KNBC-TV that before the stabbing, he saw the man, who had a dog with him and who might have been high on drugs because he looked anxious and was drenched in sweat.

After the hospital issued an “internal triage” code, Roman said he saw a doctor and a nurse who had been stabbed.

“The doctor looked (like) she was in pain,” he said. “There was a lot of blood and it looked like ... he might have got her abdomen.”

The attack comes only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble, just hours after buying an AR-style rifle, authorities said.

The man killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office. He blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Torrance mother steps in to help and stop street takeovers

Chaos followed gunshots at a South Los Angeles street takeover as people ran for cover Monday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the street takeover and ensuing gunshots happened before 2 a.m. near Crenshaw and Florence Avenues in Hyde Park. Police said there were no injuries or arrests. It is unclear if the shot were from or directed at the takeover crowd. Lili Trujillo said it is part and parcel of a dangerous environment created by street takeovers that have taken over not only South LA but all over the region. The founder said she's focused on ending the trend...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man robs Westchester adult store at gunpoint, leaves with adult toy: Police

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an adult store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles back in April. According to police, a man entered the store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street just before 11 p.m. on April 18, and approached the person at the counter with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police say the man demanded "all the money" from the register, pointing the gun at the store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturned, Person Trapped In Santa Clarita Rollover Crash

A car overturned leaving one person trapped inside on Monday afternoon. At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Encino, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Drugs#Violent Crime#Ap#Lapd#Swat
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Son Arrested After Discovery of Mother's Remains in Camarillo Dumpster

A 25-year-old Ventura County man was arrested in the death of his mother, whose body was found in a trash bin. The remains of Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, were found Friday in the trash bin outside the Camarillo apartment she shared with her son. David Hoetzlein was arrested on suspicion of murder after the grim discovery, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
CAMARILLO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested on homicide charges

Victim identified as 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano. – A suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano has been apprehended. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez of Santa Maria. Ramos-Ramirez was detained by the CHP during a traffic stop that occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos in Santa Barbara County.
OCEANO, CA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy