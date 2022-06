Rick Silva’s large screen bisects the large space of Gallery 1 at Oregon Contemporary. Projected on the screen is the 25-minute loop of PEAKING which ends and begins simply, the title and the artist’s name in thin linear font that’s reminiscent of (now vintage) plotter printouts. It’s more likely that a viewer will not arrive during this short transition from end to beginning, and instead will walk into a dark gallery space that seems to extend into the large screen. The virtual space of the large projection mimics the gallery space with its reflective floor and obscure overhead lighting. In the center of this virtual window, rotating a meter above the virtual floor, are digital renderings of mountain peaks. The intensity and draw of this first peek (yes, pun intended) is largely dependent upon which part of the loop one has apprehended.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO