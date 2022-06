Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/9, 8am: Across the country nearly 50 million people infected with the coronavirus are still coping weeks and months later with an array of symptoms. They’re struggling to take care of themselves, their families and to return to work, and desperately seeking medical answers. Research by the CDC indicates that 1 in 5 adult COVID survivors may develop Long COVID. These health problems can affect many different organ systems, including the heart, lungs and kidneys. There can also be issues in blood circulation, the musculoskeletal system and the endocrine system. Long haulers may also experience gastrointestinal conditions, neurological problems and psychiatric symptoms.

