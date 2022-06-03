Beesley Yard Sale Friday, June 3

A longtime fan of the PBS show ‘Antiques Roadshow’, Jack Daniel’s collector and Lynchburg local Mike Northcutt and some 3,000 others gathered at Cheekwood Estates in Nashville to have some items appraised by experts on May 10th. Northcutt gathered up several artifacts of the Robert C. Daniel family to take along. Robert C. was Jack Daniel's uncle and his wife Beth's great-great-great grandfather, and the artifacts were in Beth’s mother’s possession until her passing. Northcutt took the Daniel Family Bible (which was shown in his recently published book, Jack Daniel’s Historical Memorabilia & Rarities) and several tin-type pictures of the Daniel family. He also brought five original land grants to Robert C. Daniel that were issued to him by five different Tennessee Governors in the 1820's, 30's, & 40's. One of the land grants was signed by then Governor Sam Houston, who was one of the founding fathers of Texas. Though Northcutt wasn’t chosen to be on the show, he said that the appraiser was very impressed with his items and gave him an expert appraisal on the small part of his large collection that he brought with him. “It was a long, hot day, but we had a blast,” Northcutt said.

