ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0493WI_0g0cJte800

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g0cJte800
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g0cJte800
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g0cJte800
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g0cJte800
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g0cJte800
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Deputies shoot and kill man after he stabs tourist at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE 1:30 pm. — Okaloosa County deputies shot and killed a homeless man wielding a machete Friday morning on Okaloosa Island, according to Sheriff Eric Aden. The suspect stabbed a man visiting from Georgia minutes before deputies arrived on the scene. The incident happened around 8:15 am. Sheriff Aden said […]
WMBB

Search warrant leads to arrest of Panama City man

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested after officers found five guns, more than 2,300 grams of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a Panama City home on Friday, according to the Panama City Police Department. Willie Kacheno Cleveland, 42, was charged with possession […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Deputies arrest five, seize two pounds of meth in trafficking investigations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies arrested five people during a two-day investigation into drug trafficking, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. A total of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and two firearms were seized. On Wednesday and Thursday investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
The Independent

CDC recommends US travellers test for Covid before domestic trips

Americans should now test for Covid before they travel domestically regardless of their vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control has advised in its latest guidance.The government agency now says that domestic travellers should “consider getting tested as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days) before your trip.”But the advice is non-binding and there is no new mandate in place yet that requires Americans to test before taking flights, buses or trains this summer.It is an upgrade from the CDC’s previous advice, which was a recommendation that people who were not up-to-date...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

These Are the Best Airline Credit Cards for Travelers

The best airline credit cards offer the chance to rack up rewards with your favorite airline every time you fly. Free checked baggage, discounts on in-flight purchases, and priority boarding are typical perks on offer, but some cards go above and beyond with privileges like discounted airport lounge access, companion fares, and more. As you consider some of the best airline credit cards on the market, here are some of the top options — and the benefits of each — to help you choose the right card for you.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
The Independent

Pilot sacked after being accused of falling asleep during New York to Rome flight

A pilot working for Italy’s state-run airline, ITA, has been fired for allegedly falling asleep at the controls during a flight from New York to Rome last month.The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that both pilots had dozed off in the cockpit on flight AZ609, flying from the US to Italy on 30 April.The co-pilot of the flight, it says, was taking “controlled rest” at the time, as is allowed by most airlines - but the captain of the flight was also unreachable by air traffic control for just over 10 minutes, with the plane cruising on autopilot.As the plane...
LIFESTYLE
WMBB

Tampa could see a tropical system while The Panhandle gets sunny weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of Hurricane season might form today. The system is attempting to organize and it’s possible we see TD1 or Tropical Storm Alex today. However, shear is already pushing the convection down to the south and east of the main vortex. This could lead […]
TAMPA, FL
WMBB

Two dead, one injured in plane crash near Panama City Beach

Update 6:45 PM: Two are dead and one person is seriously injured after a single-engine plane crashed south of Highway 388. Airport officials confirmed the plane’s departure was around 4 p.m. from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. They said they declared an emergency right after take-off. Shortly after, the plane reportedly crashed in the woods. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City nightclub shuts down after fight video surfaces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Crash reported in Panama City Beach on Thomas Drive

UPDATE: PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — An Ohio woman and child are both in the hospital Monday night after they were hit by a pick-up truck. It happened about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Hurt Street. The 37-year-old woman and 3-year old boy were trying to cross Thomas Drive in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Four car collision shuts down parts of Panama City Beach Pkwy.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A four car collision shut down parts of Panama City Beach Parkway early Thursday morning. The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. this morning on Panama City Beach Pkwy. near Moylan Rd. Officers said a driver of a sedan failed to notice traffic ahead and the front bumper of the car […]
WMBB

3 Crestview officers indicted for manslaughter in tasing death of man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Crestview Police Department officers were indicted for manslaughter on Monday for the Oct. 2021 death of a man who died the day after officers tased him during a wellness check. The Office of the Medical Examiner determined that Calvin Wilks’ death was a homicide, and the Grand Jury found probable […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Shooting under investigation in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release. The man was shot in the torso and […]
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
WMBB

Parker changes alcohol ordinance

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Alcohol laws are changing in the city of Parker. Council members voted Tuesday night to extend alcohol sales by one hour. It may not sound like much, but for a few businesses, the change could make all the difference in the world. Paul Buholz owns a charter fishing business called Pier […]
POLITICS
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy