ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnellson, IA

Schneiderman Outduels Wehrle At Donnellson

By Staff Report
sprintcarandmidget.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDONNELLSON, Iowa — Two Burlington area drivers and longtime Sprint Invader regulars, Cody Wehrle and Josh Schneiderman, waged a torrid battle for the lead through most of Friday night‘s 25-lap main event at Lee County Speedway. In the end, Schneiderman claimed the victory. Starting from the pole...

www.sprintcarandmidget.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Drive-In Theatre Owner Celebrates 50 Years

One man has meant an awful lot to eastern Iowa movie lovers over the last half-century. Last night, one of his longtime businesses was celebrated. Dennis Voy has owned the 61 Drive-In Theatre near Delmar in Clinton County since the spring of 1972. If you're a moviegoer and feel that last name seems very familiar, you're right.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

11 Eastern Iowa eateries right off the trail

Need a rest stop? Try one of these trailside, parkside and lakeside restaurants for a cool drink, quick snack or heaping scoop of ice cream. You’ll deserve a stop at the Pedalers Fork after that climb! Nestled on a hill, their large menu includes everything from burgers, salads and tacos, to mac and cheese bowls and six different types of nachos. Enjoy regular specials and an extensive tap beer and cocktail selection while you watch the trail traffic from the shaded patio out back. If you find yourself riding by on a Sunday morning, check out their extensive brunch buffet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
State
California State
City
Mediapolis, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
County
Lee County, IA
City
Altoona, IA
City
Donnellson, IA
City
West Burlington, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa felon sentenced on ammunition charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced to prison last week on an ammunition charge. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Kaleb Alan Shannan, 22, of Burlington, was sentenced to nine years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
BURLINGTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Body Discovered in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say a body was recovered from Rathbun Lake Monday morning and an investigation has begun. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 6:40 AM of an abandoned Ford pickup on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). As investigators searched the sides of the vehicle, a body...
RATHBUN, IA
Pen City Current

LCNTF adds to Fort Madison drug busts

FORT MADISON – The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony drug charges. William Elroy Frantz III was arrested on June 3, 2022, in the 3000 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison. Frantz III was charged with two counts of Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, both class C felonies.
FORT MADISON, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Miller
Person
Randy Martin
Person
Chris Martin
kniakrls.com

Man Found with Firearm in Downtown Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with a firearm today. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt said no threats to public safety were made and the man was taken into custody without incident. More details will be made available when they become official.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Louise Blint of Fort Madison was arrested on May 23rd, and charged with Delivery of Less Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, within 1,000 Feet of a Public Park.
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf counselor speaks about outrageous behavior in school

A Bettendorf Middle School counselor is speaking out about the problems she had to face during the last school year. Michelle Bruty said she was threatened, called degrading names and even chased into her office by students. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein brought us her story and why Bruty resigned after...
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprint
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf hires familiar face for new community job

The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison Street in Davenport and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, June 1, 2022

05/31/22 – 7:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2100 block of Avenue G. 05/31/22 – 8:16 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1700 block of Avenue E. 05/31/22 – 8:40...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
wlds.com

Two Injured When Motorcycle Sideswipes Truck Saturday in Pike

A Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday. According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before noon on Saturday, 63-year-old Bruce M. Huffman of Pleasant Hill was traveling on a blue 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Route 54 near 192nd Avenue in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy