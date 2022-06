This change was announced on the official Facebook page, not in an official press release. So far this season, the series has already seen one official points race held at the Port Neches Texas venue from April 29 – to May 1. The next stop will be Springfield, OH, from August 26 – 28 according to the latest post, there are two more dates to close out the 2022 season after Springfield.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO