Deborah “Debbie” Kaye Hopinka, age 58, of Black River Falls, WI passed away Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born July 27, 1963 to Chauncey and Maxine (Johnson) Hopinka in Wausau, WI. Debbie loved to cook and bake, her favorite being fried bread which she would typically say, “I really out did myself this time”, each time she made it. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing the slots. Above all, Debbie loved the company of others and making them laugh, especially her grandchildren.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO