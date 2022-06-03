ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Tennis Association to Host Jack State Invitational Tournament on June 25

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bDr4_0g0bs9g300
Jack State smiles as he talks about his years as a coach at W.F. West while standing on one of the school tennis courts.

The Lewis County Tennis Association (LCTA) announced on Wednesday it will be holding the Jack State Invitational Tournament at the W.F. West High School tennis courts on June 25 at 9 a.m. All alumni of the W.F. West and Centralia high school tennis teams are invited to participate.

The event is free, though LCTA will be accepting donations for its causes. LCTA is working with organizations, such as the Chehalis Foundation, to build a regional indoor tennis and wrestling facility.

The tournament, which honors longtime W.F. West tennis coach Jack State’s career and the Twin Cities tennis community, will only include doubles matches, so partners are required. Partners can be found for individuals who need one. Doubles teams include men, women and mixed teams.

According to LCTA’s statement, “the goal of the tournament is to have fun and connect with other tennis players.”

LCTA asks participants to sign up before June 13 due to limited space. The earlier one signs up the more likely there will be a T-shirt available for their size.

Individuals may sign up for varsity, JV and C-team brackets, “depending on how fiercely they intend to compete.”

Questions can be sent to lewiscountytennis@outlook.com.

Sign up forms can be accessed on https://forms.gle/jRCPC4CteFmujDVD6.

Comments / 0

Related
thurstontalk.com

Spend Father’s Day Weekend at the Olympic Air Show

Thurston County skies will once again be buzzing with warbirds and aerobatic performers during the Olympic Air Show on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18 and 19, 2022, at Olympia Regional Airport. Hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum, this 22nd annual event is one of only three warbird and aerobatic...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Wrestling#Sports#The Chehalis Foundation
Yakima Herald Republic

Word with Northwest ties stumps at National Spelling Bee

Scripps' most difficult words stumped the final two contestants of the National Spelling Bee, sending them to the first lightning-round tiebreaker in almost 100 years of Scripps Spelling Bees. Turns out, one of the most challenging words leading up to the tiebreaking spell-off has Northwest ties. Senijextee, which does not...
parentmap.com

Tiger Year’s Dragon Boat Festival

Join us for Dragon Boat Festival, featuring the diversely talented international community of Sammamish and activities centered around Asian culture and ceremonial traditions. Event highlights include a vibrant performance by the International Lion Dance Team, a martial arts demonstration, music, dance, visual arts and a variety of interactive booths for kids.
SAMMAMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Former Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. commits to Washington Huskies

Former University of Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced his intention to play next season for the Washington Huskies on Monday. Brooks had previously declared for the NBA Draft after completing his third season with the Wildcats this spring. He also put his name in the NCAA transfer portal as well to keep his options open.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Habitat restoration underway along Green River to help salmon, orcas

TUKWILA, Wash. — An effort to restore habitats along the Green River is underway to help cool down the river and allow for Chinook salmon to better survive. People gathered along the Green River in Tukwila on Saturday, during the first weekend of “Orca Action Month.” It’s work that will help our Southern Residents because more salmon means more food for the orcas.
TUKWILA, WA
kolomkobir.com

Best gifts for graduates who go to college

Sleek and simple, REI Co-Op courses get great reviews, especially for their price point. Also available in a traditional frame style, the latest version of our top-rated urban bike model overlord comes with additional suspension for pot roads (hello, Seattle). Baggu runs the world of fun bags fashionably, and this...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

KING 5 Investigative Photojournalist Adam Thompson dies

SEATTLE — KING 5 Investigative Photojournalist Adam Thompson has died. He was 44 years old. Thompson died early Friday morning after being diagnosed with brain cancer just one month ago. A key member of the KING 5 Investigators, Thompson was the person behind the scenes shooting video and editing...
The Suburban Times

Gravelly Lake Dr and Washington Blvd both open

City of Lakewood announcement. Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard are open. A single night closure will be required to pave the section of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and the portion of Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly the week after next. A series of localized night closures will be required for the contractor to stripe the road in a few weeks. Please be observant during daytime hours as the contractor may have some localized lane closures during the day to complete punch list items in the next few weeks.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

160th St E road closure

Pierce County social media post. Starting 6/6, 160th Street E near Frederickson will be closed between Canyon Rd E & 63rd Ave Ct E for the 144th St East Sewer Extension project. Crews will be working six 12-hour days per week, Mon-Sat. Sign up for alerts at PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Flood advisory issued for Whidbey Island, Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Whidbey Island and eastern Jefferson County, including Port Townsend. NWS says over an inch of rain has fallen in some of those areas in just three hours. The flood advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Chronicle

Local Retired Doctor Hired as Lewis County Health Officer

Lewis County has a new health officer in retired pediatrician Dr. Joseph Wiley. The county Board of Health, which is composed of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), held a special meeting on May 24 to interview applicants to the position. Drs. Steven Krager and Alan Melnick, who work jointly...
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Salmon sent to sea

On a brisk Sunday morning, approximately 15 people gathered above and below the Edmonds fishing pier to release the coho salmon that have spent the past several months growing in a pen. On hand were men and women from the Puget Sound Angler Association SnoKing chapter (PSA) and a few...
EDMONDS, WA
The Suburban Times

Classy Chassis to temporarily close Lakewood location to install improvements

LAKEWOOD – Classy Chassis’ Automatic Wash tunnel at 7701 Custer Road W in Lakewood will be temporarily closed June 6-8 for planned improvements. Interior Express services will still be available at a limited capacity. All other departments/services (Detailing, Lobby, Xpress Lube, Classic Coffee) will remain open. Should we...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Everett's Funko to lay off 258 workers

EVERETT, Wash. — Starting this week, Everett-based Funko plans to lay off 258 workers at its Everett and Puyallup distribution centers. A spokesperson with Funko said the company would not comment on the layoffs, which are expected to begin June 9, according to filings with Washington's Employment Security Department. The spokesperson added the company is consolidating its warehouses in Washington to one location in Arizona.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Another Atmospheric River Drenches the Pacific Northwest. When Will It End?

The northwest's historically wet May is seeping into June, it would seem. Cities across western Washington saw up to 2 inches of rain Saturday, with soaking showers hitting the Puget Sound region Sunday morning. Sunday's precipitation is likely to be more of the shower variety than a constant drizzle, according...
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
302
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy