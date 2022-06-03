Lewis County Tennis Association to Host Jack State Invitational Tournament on June 25

Jack State smiles as he talks about his years as a coach at W.F. West while standing on one of the school tennis courts.

The Lewis County Tennis Association (LCTA) announced on Wednesday it will be holding the Jack State Invitational Tournament at the W.F. West High School tennis courts on June 25 at 9 a.m. All alumni of the W.F. West and Centralia high school tennis teams are invited to participate.

The event is free, though LCTA will be accepting donations for its causes. LCTA is working with organizations, such as the Chehalis Foundation, to build a regional indoor tennis and wrestling facility.

The tournament, which honors longtime W.F. West tennis coach Jack State’s career and the Twin Cities tennis community, will only include doubles matches, so partners are required. Partners can be found for individuals who need one. Doubles teams include men, women and mixed teams.

According to LCTA’s statement, “the goal of the tournament is to have fun and connect with other tennis players.”

LCTA asks participants to sign up before June 13 due to limited space. The earlier one signs up the more likely there will be a T-shirt available for their size.

Individuals may sign up for varsity, JV and C-team brackets, “depending on how fiercely they intend to compete.”

Questions can be sent to lewiscountytennis@outlook.com.

Sign up forms can be accessed on https://forms.gle/jRCPC4CteFmujDVD6.