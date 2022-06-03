Lewis County Sex Offender Accused of Sending More Than 100 Sexually-Explicit Images of Children to Alaska

Steven A. Vick, 20, of Chehalis, appears virtually in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday.

A local sex offender has been arrested after an investigation in Alaska into sexually-explicit pictures of children revealed the images allegedly originated from an address in Lewis County.

Steven A. Vick, 30, is accused of sending out approximately 103 sexually-explicit images of children as young as 8 years old from his personal computer, which law enforcement located in Centralia.

Investigators initially believed the suspect who sent the photos lived in Alaska, but the investigation reportedly revealed the suspect lived at a Centralia address, according to court documents. Vick is registered at a Chehalis address and court documents didn’t clarify why he was apparently living elsewhere.

Local law enforcement secured a search warrant for Vick’s computer and found the original images, according to court documents.

Vick has since been charged with four counts of second-degree depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Vick is a registered sex offender, his registration stemming from a 2008 conviction, and he has one conviction for failing to register on his record.

Given that history and “the totality of the circumstances in this case,” Deputy Prosecutor Paul Masiello asked Judge Joely Yeager to set Vick’s bail at $200,000 during Vick’s preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday.

Defense Attorney Rachael Tiller asked Yeager to consider the age of Vick’s record — specifically the fact that his most-recent criminal history is from 12 years ago — and requested that bail be set no higher than $25,000.

Yeager opted to set Vick’s bail at $100,000, stating that amount was “sufficient here to ensure community safety and to secure his appearance in court.”

While Vick has no minor children living in his registered Chehalis address, Yeager expressed concern over the fact that Vick lives in an apartment complex where children do reside.

She added a provision to Vick’s conditions of release prohibiting him from having contact with any minor children and from going anywhere where children congregate. She additionally prohibited him from possessing electronics that can access the internet.

Vick’s next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 9.