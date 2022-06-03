ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Local Retired Doctor Hired as Lewis County Health Officer

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFUYV_0g0bs61s00

Lewis County has a new health officer in retired pediatrician Dr. Joseph Wiley.

The county Board of Health, which is composed of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), held a special meeting on May 24 to interview applicants to the position.

Drs. Steven Krager and Alan Melnick, who work jointly as health officers for several other Southwest Washington counties, were fired by the BOCC earlier this year.

“When we hired Dr. Melnick and Krager we hired (them) as a regional health officer and I objected to it, in part, because I wanted to find a local health officer, that was the intent,” Commissioner Sean Swope said. “Early on, I was told health officers don't grow on trees they are hard to come by.”

Swope was the one to kick off discussion of terminating the duo’s contract in March. Both he and Commissioner Lee Grose eventually voted for ending the contract, citing hopes of getting someone local in the position.

Krager and Melnick re-applied for the open position as a package deal even after those events transpired. Another applicant, Dr. Michael Strohbach withdrew his name from the hat before the BOCC interview process, leaving Wiley as the only candidate for the position who had not been fired from it previously.

Swope said he thought Wiley and Strohbach knew each other and had discussed it and decided Wiley was best suited for the job, and suggested Strohbach may be willing to assist Wiley occasionally.

Wiley could not be reached by The Chronicle for comment, but receptionists with Providence Centralia Hospital and Northwest Pediatrics Center confirmed he used to work at Northwest Pediatrics and recently retired. He also occasionally delivers babies at Providence Centralia.

The draft request for applications for the position was put together first by the Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) Advisory Board.

When it was being reviewed by the BOCC, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock mentioned she would like one of the qualifications to be a knowledge of zoonotic diseases — diseases transmitted between humans and animals.

“And population medicine, which is very different from individual medicine which is what most physicians are trained in and practice daily,” Pollock told The Chronicle this week.

Asked her feelings on working with someone without the public health background she hoped for, she said she was hopeful Wiley would pursue the training needed for the position.

LCPHSS Advisory Board Chair Jami Lund was not aware of the board’s choice for the health officer position as of Wednesday night, as Wiley’s contract with the county had not yet been finalized.

Before interviews with the Board of Health, all candidates were first reviewed by the advisory board, which advised the re-hiring of Melnick and Krager after the team scored the highest on a rubric. The other two applicants were local physicians, meeting the desire of Swope and Grose.

However, the advisory board’s letter considered Krager and Melnick’s experience in Lewis County as time invested into understanding the community alongside their background as public health officials.

It also noted that training the other two applicants for the technical aspects of the job would be time-consuming, even if they already had established relationships within the community. The letter noted that, ultimately, the job prioritizing the different qualifications falls to the Board of Health.

“I have 100 emails from people that know Dr. Wiley,” Swope said. “One of the things that really resonated with me with him was he just really wants to serve our community. … People have trust in him.”

Comments / 0

Related
myeverettnews.com

Sheriff Announces Redeployment of Specialty Units Back To Patrol

Because we have readers in the unincorporated areas of south Everett that may be affected by this here’s a message to the public sent out this morning from Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney,. Residents of Snohomish County,. In 2019, the residents of Snohomish County gave me the opportunity to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Centralia, WA
Government
Lewis County, WA
Health
Centralia, WA
Health
City
Centralia, WA
MyNorthwest

Regional Homelessness Authority seeks 75% budget bump

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is asking funding partners for $209 million dollars in 2023 – roughly a 75% jump from the agency’s current budget. The City of Seattle and King County covered that $119 million dollar budget for the KCRHA’s initial year of funding.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Washington experiments with guaranteed basic income

With his first guaranteed basic income check, Geno Rosario purchased a cartload full of groceries. As the end of the month crept closer, there was no dread setting in, Rosario didn't need to worry about stretching his paycheck until the next one came. The $500 monthly stipend filled in the gap.
TACOMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Cowlitz County District Court judge recommended for bench suspension

A Cowlitz County District Court judge whose term ends in January cannot seek re-election without the approval of a state ethics committee, who also recommended she be suspended from the bench for 10 days in light of ethics violations. The state Supreme Court makes the final decision on the suspension,...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewis County Health#Bocc
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 cases rising again in Washington

Health officials in Washington are seeing another spike in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. Officials said it may be time to bring back some of the precautions from the beginning of the pandemic to help stem this new spread. During an online press briefing,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

160th St E road closure

Pierce County social media post. Starting 6/6, 160th Street E near Frederickson will be closed between Canyon Rd E & 63rd Ave Ct E for the 144th St East Sewer Extension project. Crews will be working six 12-hour days per week, Mon-Sat. Sign up for alerts at PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
thejoltnews.com

Residents air concern anew on controversial Meridian Gas Station

Two days after a Lacey Board of Park (BOP) Commissioner resigned over related issues, residents attended the BOP meeting on Wednesday, June 1 to raise concerns about the controversial Meridian Gas Station. Residents aired their worries over safety and traffic issues near the Meridian Neighborhood Park since the proposed gas...
LACEY, WA
KXRO.com

Supreme Court declines petition questioning ownership of Lake Quinault

A petition questioning the ownership of Lake Quinault by the Quinault Indian Nation was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. In October 2021, a landowner on the lake originally filed the petition. According to the original filing, the landowner stated that their property has 75 feet of shoreline. They stated...
ABERDEEN, WA
KOMO News

Flood advisory issued for Whidbey Island, Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Whidbey Island and eastern Jefferson County, including Port Townsend. NWS says over an inch of rain has fallen in some of those areas in just three hours. The flood advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
302
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy