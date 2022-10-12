ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nail Oil With Over 111,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $12 Ahead of October Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in.

One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 111,000 customers going crazy for it. One of the top reviews on Amazon said it’s a “miracle in a bottle,” adding: “I kid you not my nails, look and feel amazing!! I wish I’d have taken before and after pictures!! This lockdown hand-washing routine has ruined my hands, and they needed a little pamper… this will forever be my go-to product! Please never discontinue this!!!! Thank you!!” So what is this “miracle” oil? See below for why there’s so much love for it!

For a limited time, this “miracle” oil is only $12. Don’t walk, run to Amazon! Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here to take full advantage of the deal — meaning you get to snag the cuticle oil for less.

Buy: Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $12.68, originally $13.98

The Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Revitalizing Oil in milk and honey is an intensely hydrating nail oil that’s perfect for treating dry, damaged hands. Made with high-quality vitamins and oils, this oil has been deemed a “miracle” for a plethora of reasons. Whether you have brittle cuticles, cracked nails , or dry skin , this nourishing oil has been used to target all three with ease.

Per the brand, you start by filing the nails, soaking them in warm water, and trimming the cuticles. Then you can apply one drop of the cuticle oil to each nail.

Another review for the oil added that it’s a “magic oil,” saying, “I apply this oil twice a day and I must say my nails have never looked better. They feel stronger and I’m now able to wear them long, which I haven’t been able to in years. I really wish I would have discovered this product sooner. Would definitely recommend.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists

The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Say You ‘Won’t Need Fake Lashes At All’—& It’s Down to $24 Right Now

Mascara is perhaps one of the most trusty makeup products in your lineup. When you wake up late and are rushing out the door, defining your eyes with a swipe of mascara makes all the difference. When you’re transitioning your look from day to night, applying another coat adds a nice little pick-me-up. Mascara seriously can do no wrong and neither can Kjaer Weis’ Im-Possible Mascara, especially when it’s down to $24 thanks to the brand’s friends and family sale (ends October 12). It’s high-impact, long-lasting, volumizing and also backed by nourishing ingredients that ensure a clump-free look. If you’ve been...
MAKEUP
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This TikTok-Viral Mascara Makes Their Natural Lashes ‘Look Like Falsies’—& It’s Down to $9 For Today Only

We’ve covered our fair share of TikTok-viral mascaras. Your lashes might get mistaken for falsies when you wear Essence’s Lash Princess False Lash Mascara, and Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara will have you canceling your lash extension appointment. These are both super affordable and effective formulas that should go straight into your makeup bag. However, you should also give Milani’s Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara a go, and we’ll tell you (and show you) why. @eden.stander Its always a new mascara from me haha but this time I don’t think I’ll be changing it 🤩 #33333 #mascara ♬ original sound – Pakthapeon...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This Oprah-Approved Brand's Innovative Ice Cream Maker Takes Up Very Little Counter Space & Is On Rare Sale for the Next 5 Hours

Nothing beats the flavor and texture of homemade ice cream, but if you’ve tried using a traditional ice cream maker before, we have a feeling it got sent to the thrift store after a couple of years. That’s because most ice cream makers are bulky, heavy, and can only be used to do one thing: make ice cream. If you have a small kitchen or only want to make ice cream once every couple of months, then a traditional ice cream maker just doesn’t make sense. But the Oprah-approved Ninja brand, famous for their blender that made Oprah’s favorite things...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Weirdly Satisfying $7 Cleaning Gel Has 23,000 Perfect Ratings & Leaves Cars Spotless

Cleaning a car is far from easy. A never-ending amount of crumbs on the floor, mysterious sticky substances in cup holders and dust particles that get trapped inside air vents all come with the territory of a good car cleaning session. That’s why Amazon shoppers are going absolutely crazy for this PULIDIKI car cleaning gel — which is oddly satisfying to use, and will only cost you just $7 during Amazon Prime Early Access. It’s currently a Lightning Deal during Amazon’s October Prime Day, which means the price won’t be $7 for long. Be sure to snag one of these top-rated...
CARS
SheKnows

Thousands of Customers Claim This Neck-firming Cream Is a Game-changer for Revitalizing Elasticity & It’s $15 for Today Only

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s anti-aging products that actually make a difference. At this point, we’ve tried so many skincare products and tools, we’ve garnered somewhat of a collection. While we love many, there are only a few that we both adore and that are crazy effective, per the rave customer reviews. Yet again, we found a holy grail product Amazon shoppers adore, and claims to be a powerful cream that’ll help your neck regain its elasticity. Buy: ActivScience Neck Firming Cream $15.99, originally $21.99 The ActivScience Neck Firming Cream is a powerful face and neck cream designed...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Pain-Relieving Foot Rest Is Perfect For Making Your WFH Area A Comfy Oasis — & There's Only 3 Hours Left to Get It 47% Off

When it comes to our work-from-home office, we take everything seriously. From our organization to the charging station, we want it to be an oasis of productivity. But here’s the thing: we won’t sacrifice comfort as well. Whether it’s a warm cup of coffee or a heated pillow, we need our comfort factor in our WFH area. Thanks to Amazon, we just found another addition that’ll truly make our at home office as comfy as can be. Buy: Comfilife Foot Rest $31.99, originally $59.95 The ComfiLife Foot Rest is a memory foam footrest that fits perfectly under your desk. Used for back and...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Update Your Shower With This Versatile & Viral Waterfall Shower Head That's $15 for Today Only

TikTok has shown us a plethora of products we didn’t know we could get for our homes, from kitchen organization tools to products that’ll help our bathing experience. This time around, we’re obsessing over the waterfall showerhead that’s been all over TikTok. A TikToker with the handle @evangelxnaa shared a TikTok that showed “some of the best things” she’s gotten from Amazon. With over eight million views, everyone’s jaws dropped when they saw the gorgeous, sleek waterfall shower head. She raved about the product, saying it’s a “budget find, five-minute install, renter-friendly, [and had] high pressure.” This TikTok showed us we could...
LIFESTYLE
