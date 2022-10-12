This Nail Oil With Over 111,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $12 Ahead of October Prime Day

We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in.

One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 111,000 customers going crazy for it. One of the top reviews on Amazon said it’s a “miracle in a bottle,” adding: “I kid you not my nails, look and feel amazing!! I wish I’d have taken before and after pictures!! This lockdown hand-washing routine has ruined my hands, and they needed a little pamper… this will forever be my go-to product! Please never discontinue this!!!! Thank you!!” So what is this “miracle” oil? See below for why there’s so much love for it!

For a limited time, this “miracle” oil is only $12. Don’t walk, run to Amazon! Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here to take full advantage of the deal — meaning you get to snag the cuticle oil for less.

Buy: Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Revitalizing Oil $12.68, originally $13.98

The Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Revitalizing Oil in milk and honey is an intensely hydrating nail oil that’s perfect for treating dry, damaged hands. Made with high-quality vitamins and oils, this oil has been deemed a “miracle” for a plethora of reasons. Whether you have brittle cuticles, cracked nails , or dry skin , this nourishing oil has been used to target all three with ease.

Per the brand, you start by filing the nails, soaking them in warm water, and trimming the cuticles. Then you can apply one drop of the cuticle oil to each nail.

Another review for the oil added that it’s a “magic oil,” saying, “I apply this oil twice a day and I must say my nails have never looked better. They feel stronger and I’m now able to wear them long, which I haven’t been able to in years. I really wish I would have discovered this product sooner. Would definitely recommend.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: