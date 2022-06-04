ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

FIRST PHASE OF HIGHWAY 71 BEMIDJI CONSTRUCTION SECOND STAGE TO BEGIN ON JUNE 6

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MnDOT construction project on Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road in Bemidji will move to Stage 2, Phase 1 of the project, on Monday, June 6. Crews will begin construction of the roundabout at Anne St., as well as begin paving the southbound lanes between Winter Sumac...

CITY OF CROOKSTON WILL ENFORCE AN ORDINANCE FOR TRANSIENT MERCHANTS

The City of Crookston has enacted an ordinance for food truck vendors that come to the City. Effective as of Wednesday, June 1, the City of Crookston has put an ordinance in effect with respect to Transient Merchants, including food trucks, to have and display a city license in order to operate their truck or mobile vending units in Crookston.
CROOKSTON, MN
Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota

In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
MINNESOTA STATE
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Wien Kriel, 26, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Suzette Gay Thompson, 57, of Thief River Falls, for 1st-Degree Arson on a Building. Norman Smith, 33, of Albany, Georgia, for 3rd-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded...
CROOKSTON, MN
State of Emergency issued in Itasca Co. following tornado damage

ITASCA CO., MN-- Itasca County declared a State of Emergency Tuesday after a tornado went through Deer River. A State of Emergency is usually issued by the government regarding a situation of danger or disaster in order to regain control for the safety of citizens. The Memorial Day storm brought...
Steven Kenneth “Steve” Briggs – Obit

Steven Kenneth “Steve” Briggs, 59, of Crookston, Minnesota passed away Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at Altru in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Steve was born in Crookston, Minnesota on July 9th, 1962, to Kenneth and Muriel (Michaels) Briggs. As a child, Steve lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Minneapolis,...
LETTER FROM CITY COUNCIL MEMBER KRESL ON FLOOD EFFORTS

Crookston City Council member and Ward 5 Alderman Joe Kresl gave a message to the people of Crookston who assisted in the Red Lake River flood efforts. His statement can be seen below:. On behalf of Crookston, I would like to thank everyone that contributed to the efforts of saving...
CROOKSTON, MN
KIM VOLKER NAMED RIVERVIEW HEALTH EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH FOR APRIL

Kim Volker is busy right now on RiverView’s Inpatient Unit. She works with patients in the Medical/Surgical/Pediatrics, Obstetrics (OB), and Intensive Care Units. She’s credited with staying with her OB patients beyond her shift to see them through their delivery, doing a great job training other nurses, and adding spice to the team. For all of these reasons and more, Kim was recently named RiverView’s Employee of the Month for April.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes Closes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
BULLETIN BOARD- JUNE 7, 2022

The Crookston High School is opening its Weight Room for all High School students to use this summer. The Room will be open Monday through Friday for 9th-12th grade students from 6:00 to 7:15 a.m. or 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for 7th and 8th-grade students from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Multiple injuries in crash near Park Rapids, Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Vincent “Vince” Maurice Blokzyl – Obit

Vincent “Vince” Maurice Blokzyl, 58, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Vince was born in Crookston on June 14, 1963, the son of Charles Roger and Betty Ann (Nelson) Blokzyl. He attended Crookston schools, including Central High School, before enlisting in the US Army in 1983. Vince was stationed overseas in Germany before returning stateside where he received his honorable discharge in 1985. He then began working for Phoenix Industries. On February 4, 1994, Vince was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diana Lynn Briggs. After 15 years with Phoenix, he became employed by New Flyer in Crookston. Eventually, Vince developed a medical condition that resulted in the loss of his sight. One of his favorite pastimes in retirement was listening to audiobooks.
CROOKSTON, MN
Fargo business broken into, set on fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
FARGO, ND
BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY IN CROOKSTON CHOOSES LINDSEY ERDMAN TO BECOME THEIR NEW COMMUNITY ADMINISTRATOR

On Monday, June 6, it was announced that the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, selected longtime associate and HR Director Lindsey Erdman, to be the new Administrator for the Community. Erdman originally started volunteering at the Community as a Laundry Aide back when she was in 10th grade, then was eventually chosen to be the Community’s HR Director, and has now been chosen to become a new leader for the Community that she has been a part of for a long time.
CROOKSTON, MN
More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
Park Rapids Crash Leaves 6 Injured

(Park Rapids, MN) -- A 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and five others, including a child, had non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a car waiting to make a left turn was rear-ended by a minivan. The car then crossed into the opposing lane and was hit head-on by an S-U-V.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Brainerd man hurt in Polk County motorcycle crash

(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
POLK COUNTY, MN

