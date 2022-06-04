FIRST PHASE OF HIGHWAY 71 BEMIDJI CONSTRUCTION SECOND STAGE TO BEGIN ON JUNE 6
The MnDOT construction project on Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road in Bemidji will move to Stage 2, Phase 1 of the project, on Monday, June 6. Crews will begin construction of the roundabout at Anne St., as well as begin paving the southbound lanes between Winter Sumac...
The City of Crookston has enacted an ordinance for food truck vendors that come to the City. Effective as of Wednesday, June 1, the City of Crookston has put an ordinance in effect with respect to Transient Merchants, including food trucks, to have and display a city license in order to operate their truck or mobile vending units in Crookston.
In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Wien Kriel, 26, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Suzette Gay Thompson, 57, of Thief River Falls, for 1st-Degree Arson on a Building. Norman Smith, 33, of Albany, Georgia, for 3rd-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded...
ITASCA CO., MN-- Itasca County declared a State of Emergency Tuesday after a tornado went through Deer River. A State of Emergency is usually issued by the government regarding a situation of danger or disaster in order to regain control for the safety of citizens. The Memorial Day storm brought...
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
Steven Kenneth “Steve” Briggs, 59, of Crookston, Minnesota passed away Sunday, June 5th, 2022, at Altru in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Steve was born in Crookston, Minnesota on July 9th, 1962, to Kenneth and Muriel (Michaels) Briggs. As a child, Steve lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Minneapolis,...
Crookston City Council member and Ward 5 Alderman Joe Kresl gave a message to the people of Crookston who assisted in the Red Lake River flood efforts. His statement can be seen below:. On behalf of Crookston, I would like to thank everyone that contributed to the efforts of saving...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Waters near International Falls are rising to levels higher than they've been in the last 70 years, prompting road closures and evacuations starting on Sunday, June 5. According to Koochiching County Emergency Operations, at noon on Sunday UT 408 will close for the weekend to...
Kim Volker is busy right now on RiverView’s Inpatient Unit. She works with patients in the Medical/Surgical/Pediatrics, Obstetrics (OB), and Intensive Care Units. She’s credited with staying with her OB patients beyond her shift to see them through their delivery, doing a great job training other nurses, and adding spice to the team. For all of these reasons and more, Kim was recently named RiverView’s Employee of the Month for April.
A North Dakota man died in a crash in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 59 at 280th Street in Popple Grove Township in Mahnomen County. At about 7:37 a.m., a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 59. The semi was driven...
Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
The Crookston High School is opening its Weight Room for all High School students to use this summer. The Room will be open Monday through Friday for 9th-12th grade students from 6:00 to 7:15 a.m. or 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for 7th and 8th-grade students from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
Vincent “Vince” Maurice Blokzyl, 58, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Vince was born in Crookston on June 14, 1963, the son of Charles Roger and Betty Ann (Nelson) Blokzyl. He attended Crookston schools, including Central High School, before enlisting in the US Army in 1983. Vince was stationed overseas in Germany before returning stateside where he received his honorable discharge in 1985. He then began working for Phoenix Industries. On February 4, 1994, Vince was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diana Lynn Briggs. After 15 years with Phoenix, he became employed by New Flyer in Crookston. Eventually, Vince developed a medical condition that resulted in the loss of his sight. One of his favorite pastimes in retirement was listening to audiobooks.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
On Monday, June 6, it was announced that the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, selected longtime associate and HR Director Lindsey Erdman, to be the new Administrator for the Community. Erdman originally started volunteering at the Community as a Laundry Aide back when she was in 10th grade, then was eventually chosen to be the Community’s HR Director, and has now been chosen to become a new leader for the Community that she has been a part of for a long time.
We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
(Park Rapids, MN) -- A 61-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and five others, including a child, had non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a car waiting to make a left turn was rear-ended by a minivan. The car then crossed into the opposing lane and was hit head-on by an S-U-V.
(Fosston, MN) -- A Brainerd man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle in Polk County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Michael Halverson was headed southbound on County Road 4 around 6:43 p.m. when he entered a ditch, then rolled the motorcycle. Halverson was taken to Bagley Hospital...
