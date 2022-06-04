FIRST PHASE OF HIGHWAY 71 BEMIDJI CONSTRUCTION SECOND STAGE TO BEGIN ON JUNE 6

Vincent “Vince” Maurice Blokzyl, 58, of Crookston, MN, passed away on Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Vince was born in Crookston on June 14, 1963, the son of Charles Roger and Betty Ann (Nelson) Blokzyl. He attended Crookston schools, including Central High School, before enlisting in the US Army in 1983. Vince was stationed overseas in Germany before returning stateside where he received his honorable discharge in 1985. He then began working for Phoenix Industries. On February 4, 1994, Vince was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diana Lynn Briggs. After 15 years with Phoenix, he became employed by New Flyer in Crookston. Eventually, Vince developed a medical condition that resulted in the loss of his sight. One of his favorite pastimes in retirement was listening to audiobooks.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO