NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWGmU_0g0bTE6w00

The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments and performances we’ll never forget. As kickoff slowly approaches, it’s time for a full set of NFL predictions for the 2022 season.

As part of Sportsnaut’s coverage for the 2022 NFL season, we’re looking at each team and evaluating how they will perform during the regular season. Projections for all 32 teams can be found in NFL games today with week-by-week breakdowns for every club.

There are plenty of things we’ll be keeping an eye on this year, providing analysis throughout the upcoming season. From the NFL MVP race and Rookie of the Year candidates to the road toward Super Bowl LVII and the battle for NFL playoff spots.

Let’s dive into our NFL predictions for the 2022 season, focusing on the final standings and stat projections. We’ll provide updated predictions throughout the summer, leading up to one final update before the 2022 NFL season kicks off in Week 1.

NFL predictions – 2022 standings

Projected NFL standings are based on each roster and coaching staff for all 32 teams heading into training camp. Individual season predictions from Sportsnaut’s NFL staff can be found in each attached team profile.

NFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofpMH_0g0bTE6w00
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Team Wins Losses
Los Angeles Rams 11 6
San Francisco 49ers 10 7
Arizona Cardinals 9 8
Seattle Seahawks 5 12

The reigning Super Bowl champions shook up their roster this offseason, replacing Robert Woods with Allen Robinson and Von Miller with Bobby Wagner. There’s plenty of reason to believe this will be an elite offense paired with one of the best NFL defenses in 2022. Combine that with excellent coaching and the Rams should have enough to edge out the 49ers and Cardinals.

San Francisco is a risk-reward team. If quarterback Trey Lance lives up to his potential and unlocks a version of the Kyle Shanahan offense we haven’t seen before, the 49ers will win the NFC. It’s just far from a guarantee, especially with the reports on Lance mixed last year. With that said, we can’t ignore the buzz surrounding the 49ers’ quarterback . It’s enough to influence our NFL predictions, pushing San Francisco into a tie with the Rams atop the NFC West.

We’ve seen the Arizona Cardinals look like the best team in the NFL at times. Unfortunately, the second half of the season exists. Kyler Murray isn’t the real issue in Arizona, but this team always seems to fall apart without DeAndre Hopkins and stale play-calling makes things worse late in the year. With Hopkins suspended, early-season struggles might prove costly in the playoff race. This isn’t to knock Murray, his talent is undeniable. Red flags defensively and with Kingsbury are what put Arizona far behind its competition in the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t relevant to the NFL in 2022. With Drew Lock at quarterback and inexperienced offensive tackles, this is the start of a rebuild. That’s not to say there aren’t things to like about the situation. The rushing tandem of Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III is exciting. There is also intriguing developmental talent on both sides of the ball (Charles Cross, Boye Mafe, Jordyn Brooks). Of course, the top priority this season is securing a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFC North

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOQhu_0g0bTE6w00
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
Team Wins Losses
Green Bay Packers 12 5
Minnesota Vikings 10 7
Detroit Lions 6 11
Chicago Bears 4 13

It feels safe to declare the Green Bay Packers as the 2022 NFC North champions. The “Kings of the North” for nearly every season since 2011, Green Bay is going to be carried by its defense and rushing attack in 2022. We’re likely not going to see another MVP campaign from Aaron Rodgers , but he and the fan base will take that if this team reaches the Super Bowl.

The Minnesota Vikings are making another run at it with Kirk Cousins and Co. A better coaching staff offers a reason for optimism, especially for a team that played so many close games this past season. Realistically, we view Minnesota as a threat for a Wild Card spot in the NFL Playoffs but nothing more. While the upcoming season should have more highs than lows for the fan base, everyone should be thinking about the post-Cousins future.

As for the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, these teams are at different stages of their rebuild. Detroit’s fans are about to witness the first signs of real life, enjoying an improved team that will compete and makes this an interesting season. Detroit’s offensive line is among the best in the NFL, it packs a strong rushing attack and the defense will take a step forward. We won’t put them in the playoffs in our NFL predictions, but things look promising long-term.

In Chicago, quarterback Justin Fields will play under the worst circumstances and that means the Bears will be one of the worst teams in the 2022 NFL season. There’s very little justification for an offseason that can only be described as an organization being negligent to the importance of talent around an unproven quarterback. Unfortunately, Fields might pay for the decisions made by this new regime.

NFC South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCBtN_0g0bTE6w00
Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Team Wins Losses
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 5
Carolina Panthers 9 8
New Orleans Saints 7 10
Atlanta Falcons 4 13

Projecting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South is the easiest of our NFL predictions. As long as quarterback Tom Brady is healthy, there isn’t a challenger in the division that even comes close to competing with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ roster is just as talented as last season and there is even more depth in the secondary. With that said, losing Ryan Jensen is a massive blow and creates more skepticism about the Bucs’ interior offensive line. Attacking Brady with interior pressure is the way to beat him and it will be demonstrated against great teams.

Finally, a reason to be more optimistic about the Carolina Panthers. Heading into the 2022 season with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback would be a disaster. Now, Carolina brings in a motivated and healthy Baker Mayfield . He’ll be playing behind an improved Panthers’ offensive line and there are more than enough weapons for him to make things work. Carolina likely still isn’t a playoff team, but nine wins is a lot better than our original 6-11 record in the NFL projections.

Our confidence in the New Orleans Saints is fading. In our initial 2022 NFL predictions, we projected the Saints to finish with nine wins. While Jameis Winston is looking healthier, it’s also evident that Alvin Kamara is going to receive a significant ban . Between that and renewed concerns with the Michael Thomas injury, seven wins feels like a ceiling for New Orleans.

The Atlanta Falcons make things easy in NFL predictions. They aren’t going to win many games, but you can bet on the young talent providing some excitement. Fans will be thinking about draft prospects all year, all while enjoying the young core (Kyle Pitts, Drake London, A.J. Terrell) develop.

NFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWvk8_0g0bTE6w00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Team Wins Losses
Philadelphia Eagles 11 6
Dallas Cowboys 10 7
Washington Commanders 6 11
New York Giants 6 11

The first of our somewhat bold 2022 NFL predictions, the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC East. There is plenty of hesitancy with quarterback Jalen Hurts , worrisome accuracy and some poor decision-making under pressure are going to hold Philly back at times. However, this is the best roster in the division and we’ll give it the slight edge over Dallas.

It’s fair to call the Dallas Cowboys a ‘loser’ this offseason. They lost Amari Cooper for practically nothing, botched the Randy Gregory situation and didn’t make any significant additions. A healthy Dak Prescott can change things, he looked like an MVP before the calf strain. We also remain optimistic regarding the defense. It might be a coin flip for the NFC East, but we’re betting against Mike McCarthy.

There might be more optimistic NFL predictions for the Washington Commanders and perhaps this is buying too much into the alarming reports out of training camp . However, it’s not like accuracy issues and poor decision-making under pressure are anything new. In fact, they were just the start of his downfall with the Eagles and Colts. Combine that with some issues on defense, it makes seven wins feel like the absolute best-case scenario for Washington.

As for the Giants, this is going to take time. New York made the right moves this offseason and that includes keeping Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback. The draft class was phenomenal and the right things were done by the new regime. With all that acknowledged, six wins is the ceiling for this roster until they land a true franchise signal-caller.

AFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YhzvI_0g0bTE6w00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Team Wins Losses
Los Angeles Chargers 12 5
Kansas City Chiefs 11 6
Las Vegas Raiders 10 7
Denver Broncos 9 8

The AFC West is the best division in the NFL and will have the widest spectrum of picks for who comes out on top. While the Kansas City Chiefs have the quarterback advantage, the nod for the best roster goes to the Los Angeles Chargers. With Justin Herbert also poised to become an MVP candidate this year and the defense significantly better, it could be enough to push Los Angeles just ahead of Kansas City.

Of course, the Chiefs are still going to be a playoff team. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need Tyreek Hill to play like an All-Pro quarterback, Besides, Kansas City arguably did more for its passing attack by creating a deeper and more versatile receiving corps. We do have a few reservations. First, the threat of Orlando Brown Jr holding out into the regular season would be a massive blow for the offensive line. Second, Kansas City’s secondary feels like its Achilles heel and if this defense can’t stop the pass consistently, that spells trouble in the AFC West.

The range of outcomes for the Las Vegas Raiders is varied. This is an excellent team and Derek Carr can prove he is a lot more than just an underrated quarterback. But the division is stacked and the Raiders’ offensive line is concerning. We’re also not completely sold on the secondary, but there are some positive signs . If anything dooms Las Vegas, it will be the offensive line and defense.

Losing Tim Patrick for the season is a significant blow for the Denver Broncos, especially because there still doesn’t seem to be a ton of confidence in Jerry Jeudy. Suddenly, the offense around quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t look quite as special. Combine that with worries in the front seven with six games against the AFC West competition, Denver now finishes fourth out west in our NFL predictions 2022.

AFC North

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEGEA_0g0bTE6w00
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Team Wins Losses
Baltimore Ravens 11 6
Cincinnati Bengals 11 6
Cleveland Browns 9 8
Pittsburgh Steelers 8 9

The AFC North is going to be a grinding battle this year. It will, as always, come down to coaching, defense and quarterback. Of the three best teams in this division, the Ravens have the best coach and defense. There can be debate about Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson , but the Ravens hold the edge in other areas. It will be a tight battle, we just give the edge to Baltimore.

A step back for the reigning AFC champions might not be especially popular in 2022 NFL predictions. Cincinnati upgraded its offensive line and Burrow could be even better after another year removed from the torn ACL. However, the Bengals caught some fortunate breaks in 2021 and it’s hard to see history repeating itself.

Good luck doing NFL predictions for the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension, ab absence he is willing to serve and the NFL Players Association accepted. However, the NFL’s appeal clouds just how long he is out. If the Browns had Watson for all 17 games, they win the AFC North and might go to the Super Bowl. On the other hand, Jacoby Brissett starting at least the half games greatly diminishes Cleveland’s upside.

On the surface, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be a better football team in 2022. The quarterback situation is better and Pittsburgh’s receiving corps is outstanding. However, the AFC made significant strides this offseason. With enough holes on the roster to cost this team some games, we could be looking at the first sub-.500 season for Mike Tomlin.

AFC South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzd16_0g0bTE6w00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Team Wins Losses
Indianapolis Colts 10 7
Tennessee Titans 9 8
Jacksonville Jaguars 6 11
Houston Texans 5 12

It’s a two-team race in the AFC South between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. There’s an argument to be made for both moves, they are on the same tier in NFL power rankings and 2022 NFL predictions thus far for the division are split. We give the edge to the more well-rounded team, shaped by a younger roster with more flexibility to add talent. The division will likely come down to a game, but Indianapolis holds the edge.

While we expect the Titans to compete for the AFC South this season, there are signs of a new era on the horizon. Ryan Tannehill could be entering his last season as the starting quarterback with Malik Willis developing behind him. Tennessee also designed escape hatches in contracts to press the reset button in 2023. If the Titans don’t make the playoffs, the expectation in our NFL predictions, expect big changes.

As for the rest of the division, it’s rebuilding teams. Trevor Lawrence should display significant improvement in his second season and the Jacksonville Jaguars roster is a lot deeper than what fans saw in 2021. Another plus, Doug Pederson is wildly better than Urban Meyer. Unfortunately, none of this is enough for the Jaguars to sniff a .500 record.

Lastly, the Houston Texans. We’re expecting another rough year in Texas for a team that is still just starting to build a foundation. With that acknowledged, the Texans also had a very nice offseason and if that trend continues, this could be a team to watch in 2023.

AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbeF1_0g0bTE6w00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Team Wins Losses
Buffalo Bills 14 3
Miami Dolphins 10 7
New England Patriots 8 9
New York Jets 6 11
The Buffalo Bills make NFL predictions for the AFC East pretty easy. MVP candidate Josh Allen will be supported by an elite defense in 2022. If that isn’t enough, an offense enriched with talent should help this team reach the next level. Without any legitimate competition in the division, Buffalo should storm its way to another AFC East crown.

Projecting an outcome for the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL season isn’t easy. If you put a top-10 quarterback on this roster, Miami could arguably compete for a Super Bowl. Tua Tagovailoa can label skeptics as keyboard warriors, but there should be some legitimate wonder about his ceiling. We’re willing to be optimistic. If Tagovailoa shows what he did in the second half – 92.2 QB rating and 69.7% completion rate in final seven starts – there is more than enough talent for Miami to reach the playoffs.

As the season draws closer, there are more concerns with the New England Patriots. Months into his new role as the offensive play-caller, the alarming inexperience of Matt Patricia is showing. to make matters worse, Josh McDaniels taking top assistants with him seems to be hurting the Patriots’ offensive line especially. If all of that wasn’t enough, we don’t see New England having a top-15 defense this year. Betting against Bill Belichick in NFL predictions is risky, but his bizarre decision-making this offseason could ultimately doom the Patriots.

Injuries have already shaped the beginning of the 2022 season for the New York Jets. Fortunately, Zach Wilson avoided a season-ending ACL tear and Duane Brown is an excellent replacement for Mekhi Bector. However, this is till a team with plenty of issues and we’re anticipating a slow start once Wilson returns to the field. At least the future seems brighter in New York right now than it did a year ago.

Who will win Super Bowl LVII?

For our predictions of the 2023 Super Bowl champions, check out the playoff bracket below.

NFL predictions – 2022 stat leaders

Below you’ll find our quick NFL predictions for stat leaders in each major category on both sides of the ball. Projections are based on starters playing all 17 games in the 2022 NFL season.

2022 NFL passing stat leaders

  1. Justin Herbert , Los Angeles Chargers – 5,174 yards
  2. Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills – 5,089 yards
  3. Derek Carr , Las Vegas Raiders – 5,002 yards
  4. Patrick Mahomes , Kansas City Chiefs – 4,898 yards
  5. Joe Burrow , Cincinnati Bengals –4,889 yards

In a 17-game season, it’s a safe bet for a few 5,000-yard campaigns. It’s not surprising to see Allen and Herbert mentioned among our projected NFL stat leaders, but Derek Carr eclipsing 5,000 yards is one of our bold NFL predictions.

Projected NFL stats – Rushing yards

  1. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers – 1,615 yards
  2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – 1,545 yards
  3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – 1,540 yards
  4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings – 1,467 yards
  5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns – 1,460 yards

Predicting the rushing yardage leaders in 2022 doesn’t feel as easy. Najee Harris will certainly have the workload to claim the rushing title, but he’s not exactly running behind a great offensive line. We know what Derrick Henry can do, but the 2021 season also signaled his body is starting to break down. As for Jonathan Taylor, a more effective passing offense with improved quarterback play might cut into the All-Pro running back’s total production.

NFL predictions – 2022 receiving yardage leaders

  1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – 1,987 yards
  2. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals – 1,805 yards
  3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – 1,705 yards
  4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders – 1,604 yards
  5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys – 1,448 yards

This could be the year that Justin Jefferson establishes himself as the best wide receiver in the NFL. He’ll be in a more pass-friendly offense and if Kirk Cousins is more consistent, there’s a chance Jefferson could challenge the NFL record books. Chase likely falls just behind him, largely because of the Bengals’ loaded receiving corps. As for Adams, we’re not expecting his production to dip even after losing Rodgers.

2022 NFL stat leaders – Sacks

  1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – 20.5 sacks
  2. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams – 17.5 sacks
  3. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers – 17 sacks
  4. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers – 15.5 sacks
  5. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans – 14 sacks

NFL interception leaders 2022

  1. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos – 7 interceptions
  2. Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers – 6 interceptions
  3. Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams – 5 interceptions
  4. Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills – 5 interceptions
  5. Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints – 5 interceptions

It’s never easy to nail the interceptions leader in NFL predictions, it’s almost the equivalent of drawing a name out of a hat. Simmons is always a safe bet, but Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes might be a sneaky bet. Assuming teams want to stay away from Jaire Alexander, that means more balls thrown toward Stokes. Based on the talent he flashed as a rookie, he could deliver plenty of takeaways this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
