Maika Monroe admittedly had concerns about Watcher’s similarities to her 2014 genre classic, It Follows, but as soon as she met filmmaker Chloe Okuno, those doubts immediately evaporated. In Okuno’s slow-burn thriller from IFC Midnight, Monroe plays a former actor named Julia who moves to Romania with her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), and while he’s off at work, she becomes convinced that she’s being watched by someone in a neighboring building. Julia’s fears mostly fall on deaf ears, eventually highlighting how terrifying gaslighting can be, especially when compounded by a communication gap. Monroe immediately related to Julia since she moved to...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO