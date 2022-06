Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Deborah Lucille Smith Hancock, “Lightening” 68, of Mize, MS, graduated onto glory in the early morning hours of June 5, 2022, at her home. She closed her eyes to the world one final time and opened them for the first time to eternity with her Lord and Savior. If you knew her, you knew how much her faith meant to her. Through her faith, her children and grandchildren knew the love of Jesus. She was more than just a mother and a grandmother; she was a friend in times of need, a shoulder to lean on when times were tough, and a strong pillar of faith when all else failed. She rejoiced in the mountains, and she rejoiced in the valleys because her eyes never left her maker.

MIZE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO