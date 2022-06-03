West Linn to celebrate Juneteenth

Festivities with music, food and more to take place June 19 at Willamette Park.

For the first time ever, the city of West Linn plans to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration will take place 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Willamette Park.

Last year, state and federal officials marked June 19 as an official state and national holiday.

West Linn Community Director of Community Services Doug Erickson has worked with Building Bridges, a local organization, to plan the celebration.

The event will include opportunities to learn about the history and significance of Juneteenth, a diverse range of musical performances, beer and food trucks and a kids' bounce house.

"I think it's an opportunity for the community to engage in a really positive experience and educational experience and, hopefully, enjoy themselves while learning about Juneteenth. We wanted to make it appealing to families that are celebrating many things that day," Erickson said, noting that Father's Day and Portland's Pride Parade are the same day.

Erickson noted that many people don't know the history of the holiday, which commemorates the day when the last African American slaves in the nation learned they were free as Union troops arrived in Texas on June 19, 1865. Since then, Black Americans have celebrated not only their freedom on June 19, but their culture, history and achievements.

Nacheax, a food truck specializing in a fusion of Mexican and southern soul food, will be at the event.

However, Erickson said music will be at the heart of the proceedings.

Performers include DJ Abdul and Face King, who perform rap as well as traditional African music, Chibia Ulinwa, a jazz and soul singer and violinist, and Devin Phillips, a nationally recognized jazz musician from New Orleans.

"It's a good lineup of music with a good range, not just one type. It's also trying to be true to the event," Erickson said. "For us to be able to pull a lineup like this to West Linn when there are lots of opportunities for them to perform elsewhere and celebrate the holiday themselves, we're really excited that they wanted to come play at our event."

Erickson said that DJ Abdul and Face King performed last year at the city's multicultural celebration. Erickson knows Ulinwa through her husband, who went to West Linn High School.

Erickson said he's seen Phillips, who moved to Portland after Hurricane Katrina, perform several times.

The West Linn Public Library will have a booth at the celebration with information on the history of Juneteenth, as well as books to check out.

West Linn High School's Black Student Union also will be there to talk about the club and what the holiday means to members.

"I hope we break some barriers," Erickson said.

