Marion County, OR

Kennedy baseball wins title by routing Umpqua Valley Christian

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 5 days ago
The Trojans got title game redemption in 2A/1A finals by beating the team that bested them in the 2019 championship game

Kennedy baseball brought home the largest prize of them all on a dreary, rain-soaked Friday evening. At Volcanoes Stadium on June 3, Kennedy (27-3) defeated Umpqua Valley Christian 11-1 in six innings to win the 2A/1A state baseball championship.

It was a time of redemption for the Trojans. While the team from Mount Angel had defeated the Monarchs 4-0 early in the season, Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Kennedy in 2019 to win the state title. After a canceled season and a shortened season in spring 2021, the Trojans earned their title against the last OSAA-recognized state champions.

"It's big," Moffatt told reporters afterward. "We lost to these guys in extras the last time we played, and we felt like we had the best team in the state the last three years, and we didn't get to play for a state title, which kind of sucked with COVID. A lot of guys have come through the program, I think it's a big win for everyone involved."

Kennedy was led from the mound by junior Andrew Cuff, who pitched five innings and gave up just three hits and one run, two walks and two hit batters. Cuff also struck out six batters, no small feat given the rainy conditions that plagued the game.

The weather was a factor in the game. The mound had to be tended to, and Cuff had to remove the mud from his cleats in between pitches, but ultimately he and relief pitcher Ethan Kleinschmit overcame the elements.

"It was definitely hard," Cuff said. "The mound got pretty icky, I had to get a stake for my cleats. It was pretty hard and kind of slippery, the ball was kind of slippery."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHxO1_0g0bCCoL00

Kleinschmit came in at the start of the sixth inning to close the show, doing so on a limited pitch count after he finished the win against Knappa in the semifinals. Moffatt described the junior relief pitcher as the best in the state at 2A/1A and Kleinschmit agreed.

"He has the trust in me, and the team feels best when I'm on the mound," Kleinschmit said, "so I think we better go to the best guy to do the job when the team feels the best behind him."

Umpqua Valley Christian's pitching and fielding struggled during the game, and Kennedy more than took advantage of it. Kennedy scored three runs in the first and third innings, and four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Part of the Trojans offense came on the 10 hits they accumulated, and part of it was the plethora of Monarch errors.

Junior first baseman Matt Hopkins led the team with four RBIs, a hit and a run, while Cuff and junior Brett Boen each had two RBIs. Senior shortstop Riley Cantu led the team with three runs. The offense continued to be excellent. Kennedy was the highest scoring offense at 2A/1A with 329 total runs over the course of the season.

According to Cuff, it's a grind that the team has been on all year.

"It means so much," Cuff said. "In the cages, we just work and work and work. Our offense has been really good this year, one through nine. Base hits after base hits, working on hitting has been really good this year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXjIq_0g0bCCoL00

Cantu was the lone senior to compete in the 2019 championship game, and his coach and teammates knew what it would mean to send their senior leader out with a victory.

"I'm super excited for Riley," Moffatt said. "We had probably the best team in the last two years, and we didn't get a shot to play with COVID. He's such a nice kid, and he broke our school record in batting average. He's been a great leader for the younger kids. I can't say enough about Riley, I am really sad this is the last time I'll get to coach him. Well, I'll get to coach him in the All-Star game, so that'll be fun. But I'm sad this is the end for me and him because he's a stud."

"Riley's been there forever with us, playing all the way up through elementary school and middle school and everything, and it felt good to send him off on a high," Kleinschmit said.

This is Kennedy's second baseball championship, the first coming in 2012. The Trojans were high flyers over the course of the 2021-22 school year, making the football championship game and the boys basketball team making the final eight.

According to Moffatt, also Kennedy's athletic director, that big game experience bled into the baseball title game.

"Football has been there a lot of times and just missed, and basketball missed by one shot basically because we lost to Western Christian by three points," Moffatt said. "So it meant a lot for those guys. And being in those games really made a difference for them because coming into this game I don't think we were as nervous as the other team was."

Kennedy 11, Knappa 1

Kennedy baseball started Knappa's season off with a 10-run loss and finished it the same way.

On Tuesday, May 31, the Trojans hosted the Loggers for a 2A/1A state semifinals matchup and defeated the away team 11-1 after five innings. Kennedy first defeated Knappa 10-0 on March 16 to improve to 2-0.

"I didn't think that would be the case this time, they're a good baseball team," Kennedy head coach Kevin Moffatt said. "I think things could have gone a little differently with just one or two plays, and it wouldn't have ended up like that. But once we got their first pitcher out of there that kind of changed the tempo of the game. Surprised for sure, but we hit as good as we've hit all year this year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGYj6_0g0bCCoL00

In the semifinal matchup, it was Ethan Kleinschmit who shined for the Trojans. The junior gave up just two hits and one run in his 4.2 innings pitched from the mound, collecting 10 strikeouts with no walks and no errors. At bat, Kleinschmit authored a strong offensive performance, scoring two runs and getting two hits and two RBIs.

"Ethan was the man today, I think he likes the big spots," Moffatt said.

The lone run Knappa scored came in the top of the fourth inning, but otherwise Kennedy was in total control. The Trojans scored one run in the second inning and three in the third, but it was the bottom of the fourth inning and six runs that really defined Kennedy's victory.

Senior Riley Cantu, junior Brett Boen and Kleinschmit each had multiple hits in the game, seven of the team's 12 hits.

Heading into the championship game, Kennedy (26-3) will once again face a familiar foe. Umpqua Valley Christian (25-4) and the Trojans tangled in the early preseason on March 22 with Kennedy walking away with a 4-0 win. In that preseason game it was Kleinschmit who got the start from the mound, striking out 11 batters against just two walks and no hits.





Closing out a 35-year teaching career

Retiring North Marion kindergarten teacher dubbed 'Teacher Cool' by studentsWhat makes Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Jackson, who's retiring this June, so amazing at what she does? Well, her kindergarten class says it's because she's Teacher Cool. "I like her because she's nice," notes Athena Riordan, a member of Jackson's kindergarten class. "She gets us toys, so we can play. Pretends to be Teacher Cool." What has and will always make Jackson so indelible for everyone who knows her, is that she's an experienced professional who can truly help her students grow, while also bringing joy to every situation. Jackson, who has...
MARION, OR


Commencement weekend!

St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn hold their 2022 graduation ceremonies over the weekend.The first weekend in June marked a milestone for hundreds of area students as St. Paul, Gervais and Woodburn high schools held their Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies. St. Paul's 24 seniors kicked off the weekend with a Friday evening, June 4, ceremony in the gym. There were thoughts about having an outdoor event leading up to the date, but the call to be safe and not tempt the weather paid off. Gervais held an informal, graduating-class drive-thru, beating the weather odds while grads cruised through the streets...
WOODBURN, OR


WHS artists take it to the campus

Several local high school artists were part of Western Oregon's ArtFest Regional 2022.This spring proved to be a productive and rewarding one for some young local artists. Woodburn High School art students Cesar Galindo, Ivan Cruz, Destynie Morrison and Genesis Molina submitted artwork that was accepted into Western Oregon University's ArtFest Regional 2022. WOU Art Department Head Daniel Tankersley said the school reached out to high schools and community colleges throughout Oregon, to invite student artists to exhibit their work the Monmouth campus. The exhibition was on display from May 4-18. "Students submitted artwork through an online application process. The...
WOODBURN, OR


Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR


Teaching excellence awards announced

Taylor Marrow and Brent Mobley-Oorthys were formally recognized by the Chemeketa Board of Education.Salem's Chemeketa Community College recently announced the selection of Taylor Marrow III, full-time instructor from Chemeketa's History Department, and Brent Mobley-Oorthuys, part-time instructor from Chemeketa's Health Information Systems program, as the inaugural winners of the Excellence in Teaching Award. Nominees were submitted by students, employees, alumni and the greater community. Nominees were evaluated on specific criteria, including mastery of subject matter, innovative curriculum development, and instructional design that fosters the critical thinking necessary for engaging successfully with complex academic challenges. A D V E...
SALEM, OR


Intermediate school principal to return to his roots

A Montana native, Cory Gaub has accepted a job in Missoula beginning next yearAURORA — North Marion Intermediate School Principal Cory Gaub is leaving at the end of the school year to pursue a leadership role at a K—5 school in Montana. "We are chasing a dream," Gaub said, adding that the dream is to be closer to the rest of his family and to also have his two children get to know them. "I grew up in Montana and almost all of my family is there now." Gaub has accepted a job as the principal of Chief Charlo Elementary...
AURORA, OR


Taste of Woodburn on tap

Enjoy staple foods from different regions of Mexico along with Russian and American foods.One more community event is returning after pandemic hiatus, and this one aims to be a palate pleaser. City of Woodburn officials recently announced that the 2022 Taste of Woodburn will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Downtown Plaza, First Street between Hayes and Garfield streets. While it is a Woodburn community event, organizers invite anyone and everyone with a penchant to sample culture through the taste buds to stop in. The family-friendly...
WOODBURN, OR


All charged up!

Governor and ODOT leaders visit Woodburn Park & Ride to highlight Electric West Coast Highway upgrades.The first phase of upgrades to Oregon's portion of the West Coast Electric Highway began last October and wrapped up in May, fortifying electronic-vehicle infrastructure in key areas. To acknowledge the significance of those upgrades, officials from ODOT, a corporate executive from EV Charging Solutions and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Woodburn on May 24 to take part in a news conference held at the Woodburn Park & Ride. Speakers at the meetup included Brown, ODOT Director Kris Strickler and CEO of EV Charging Solutions...
WOODBURN, OR


North Marion School District planning process moves forward

Team members discusses mission, vision, value and goals while creating three-year strategy.The North Marion School District took a leap forward this week in its efforts to fashion a three-year strategic plan that will set goals and map out the steps to reach them. From December until its last session on May 17, the District Strategic Planning Team (DSPT) — school staff, students and community members — has been meeting monthly to hammer out an outline of the plan. The outline includes proposed revisions of the district's mission, vision, core values and strategic goals. The outline will go to the...
MARION, OR


Maps Community Foundation salutes graduating seniors

Gervais High's Sarahi Baz and St. Paul's Rianna Nowlin receive scholarships. Sarahi Bazan of Gervais High School and Rianna Nowlin of St. Paul High School are among the Maps Community Foundation scholarship awardees, the foundation announced recently. Bazan will attend Western Oregon University in Monmouth this fall to study bilingual...
MONMOUTH, OR


Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE


Washington County prepares for wildfire season

Rains provide some room for optimism, but firefighters aren't resting on their laurels.For firefighters out in the wild, everything is a bit lighter. Firefighting trucks need to traverse uneven roadways. Their hoses need to stretch across brush. And their protective gear needs to be light for the long haul. All month on some private logging land outside Gaston, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has been training crews to dig lines and transport water to fight wildland fires. "The biggest difference is out in the wildland, you have to be mobile and agile," said Lt. Matt Fehrenbacher of Tualatin Valley...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR


















