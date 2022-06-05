ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 wounded, 1 killed so far in weekend shootings across Chicago

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 14 people are injured and 1 is dead as a result of weekend shootings in the City of Chicago. The youngest victim is a 6-year-old girl. A 14-year-old boy was also shot.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in Bronzeville Friday evening.

Police said around 5:33 p.m., the victim was seated inside a vehicle in the 4900 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot by an unknown offender.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A man was struck by gunfire in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night.

The victim, 25, was near the sidewalk, in the 7000 block of South Merrill, around 7:09 p.m., when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man is shot while traveling in Little Village Friday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., the victim was traveling in the passenger seat of a vehicle, in the 2300 block of South Troy, when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender.

The male offender exited from a blue Toyota sedan and began shooting at the victim before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene, police said.

The male victim was transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back and is listed in fair condition.

Two men are shot and wounded while outside in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The men, 38 and 18, were standing in the 2600 block of West 12th Place around 7:55 p.m. when an unknown offender shot at them.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An offender is hospitalized after shooting himself with his own weapon.

Police said around 9:55 p.m. Friday, tactical officers observed a male standing with a group of people in a park, in the 700 block of East 37th Street., with a weapon in his waistband.

Officers approached the offender at which time a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the offender's weapon discharged -- striking him in the leg, police said.

The offender was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for his injury. A weapon was recovered on the scene and no officers were injured.

A man is shot in the leg in the South Austin neighborhood Friday just before midnight.

Around 11:43 p.m., the 41-year-old victim was standing outside, in the 5100 block of West Iowa Street, when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was traveling in a four-door sedan.

The victim was struck once in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

·       At 12:42 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of West 59th Place, A 25-year-old man was in an argument with an unidentified male offender who produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times in the body before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

·       At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, A 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were standing outside when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The man told police that there was an argument between two people nearby that resulted in the shooting. The man suffered one gunshot wound to the upper chest area and the boy suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

·       At 2:09 a.m., in the 300 block of South Cicero, A 31-year-old woman was walking Northbound on Cicero when she heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

·       At 1:28 p.m. Saturday, in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw, a male victim, John Doe, was near the back of a residence when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the back and was pronounced dead on the scene.

·       At 2:33 p.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, two men, 27 and 63, were near the sidewalk when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant exited the vehicle, produced a handgun, and fired shots. The victim, 27, was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and initially reported in critical condition. The second victim, 63, was struck to the leg and ankle and was also transported to U of C Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

·       At 3:53 p.m. Saturday, in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue, a 6-year-old girl was in the backyard of a residence when she sustained a graze wound to the thigh by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

·       At 5:16 p.m. Saturday, in the 1100 block of West 79th Street, a 27-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant from within produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the abdomen and was transported to U of C Hospital initially reported in good condition.

·       At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of South Trumbull, officers responded to a shot spotter call in the area where a man, 23, was discovered on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Witnesses on scene were uncooperative with police about the incident.

·       At 4 a.m. Sunday, in the 3500 block of West 38th Street, a man, 28, was discovered by Officers sitting at a residence with a gunshot wound to the right calf. The victim was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. the victim was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was very uncooperative with police about the incident.

This is a developing story.

