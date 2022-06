Ryker Webb, the 3-year-old boy who was found safe in Montana after two days on his own, survived by seeking shelter in a shed, an official told TODAY Parents. Ryker was reported missing Friday afternoon and found on Sunday, roughly two miles from his home in the small town of Troy in northwestern Montana, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short. (Authorities originally reported that Ryker is 4, but he is actually 3, Short said.)

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO