STILLWATER – Dylan Smith seems like the kind of guy that likes to do things in person. He had a big presence on his official visit weekend back during the finish of spring football at the Spring Finale. He has always said he was always there and paying attention when his older brother Cam Smith was being recruited by Tim Duffie back in the day. It was because of that that it was so easy for Duffie and Oklahoma State to come back in and recruit Dylan as he was standing out for Braswell.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO