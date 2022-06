BURRILLVILLE – A popular free summer concert series in Burrillville has an added perk in 2022, with food trucks joining the lineup for all seven outdoor shows. The Riverwalk Times concert series will be held on Saturdays through July and August, with some of the best local bands in the region to perform free shows at the Stillwater Mill Pavilion in front of the Jesse Smith Memorial Library. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy some live music, and dancing is encouraged.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 10 HOURS AGO