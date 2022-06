October 21, 1946 ~ May 17, 2022 (age 75) Deborah Sue Rohrer passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones in person or in their hearts. She was born to George and Margaret (Speer) Draper in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965 in Denver.

