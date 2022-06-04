A Big Celebration for Sonny

Mr. Dave Meals, aka “Sonny”, celebrated his 80th year of life with a whole lot of family and a bunch of his fans and closest friends. The birthday celebrants took up a huge chunk of Spring Valley Park’s real estate on the 28th of May to eat, drink and be happy...
SAN DIEGO — A husband and wife in North Park who fixed up a troubled property on their street are looking for a buyer. In this Zevely Zone, I revisited an eyesore of a property on the corner of Granada and Landis for a fixer follow you have to see.
I rock a dark hoodie when I walk these streets. A scribe with streaks, no heat. My steps discrete. Brass knuckles for these suckas with beef. I need graffiti in cities surrounding me to make my life complete. So go the opening lines in rapper Kahlee’s circa-2005 song “Graff Life.”...
From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
Considering it’s shaped like a sauce pan, we rarely see a cooking tradition attributed to Oklahoma. Yet, sure enough, when I google the term “onion burger,” all results credit the Sooner State. I might never have known if not for a new La Mesa joint called Duke’s...
Stephanie DeCuir, director of spa and wellness at SpaTere at Kona Kai Resort & Spa, San Diego: Hydrating body wraps that contain horsetail, horse chestnut or caffeine to reduce the look of cellulite, support collagen production and tone the skin are my favorites. Adding infrared sauna helps increase the heart rate to boost metabolism, which burns more calories and helps detoxify the body.
Jam with the fam with the return of San Diego’s summer concert scene. There are tons of FREE outdoor family-friendly music fests where you can boogie down all over town. Let the kids stay up late and enjoy a sunset picnic while music fills the open air. Read on for our guide to concerts in your neighborhood and create new summertime rituals with the entire family.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A small dog was rescued after being left inside a hot car in a Riverside County parking lot. According to the Riverside County Animal Services, an 8-year-old Pomeranian mix was inside the hot car in the parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111 on Wednesday, June 1. According to animal services, outside temperature that day was a little over 100 degrees.
San Diego police are investigating a deadly accident in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday morning, during which, they say, a man driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit and killed a woman walking on Convoy Street. The driver went flying during the crash, then plowed into a pedestrian on...
It’s nearly impossible to go through your entire school career without missing a single day, especially over the last few years where quarantines and sickness have become much more common. However, one San Diego County teen did just that, attending 2,353 days of school without an absence, per CBS 8.
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 30, 2022. 11:30— Joy Delores...
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Imagine attending thirteen years of school with perfect attendance. In this Zevely Zone, I met the Ironwoman of students at San Marcos High School. I want to run a number by you; 2,353 days of school without missing a single class. "Thirteen years in the making," said 18-year-old Lindsey Frost. She is a senior at San Marcos High School who has never missed a day of school.
Harley Laguna Beach will wind down July 1 after nearly four years, Chef Greg Daniels said in a statement Saturday. In an Instagram post, Daniels announced that he won’t renew the lease for 370 Glenneyre St., ending a four-year run in Downtown Laguna. Daniels bought the restaurant in September 2018 from fellow Chef Ryan Adams, who previously operated it as Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink for many years.
Staff and residents at Veterans Village of San Diego said the nonprofit’s rehab center has not provided appropriate food and is struggling to keep the facilities clean and sanitary. They shared photos and videos of expired food, unhealthy meals, clogged toilets, dirty bathrooms and cockroaches inside the residential drug...
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 received new video of Jester, the K-9 police dog, as he is recovering from a stab wound after catching a suspect in El Cajon. It all started last week on Wednesday when El Cajon Police responded to Roanoke Road after reports of a man slashing car tires with a butcher’s knife near Cajon Valley Middle School.
Many San Diegans living on the street were not accounted for in the May 19 report released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. During the count, some of the unaccounted San Diegans lived in their cars, vans, and RVs. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count report states that "no less than...
When emergencies happen, seconds matter. We pay a lot of attention to how quickly ambulances get to the scene of an emergency, but picking up the patient is only half of the picture. The other half is what happens once that patient gets to a hospital. NBC 7 Investigates discovered...
