Restless Road rose to fame in 2013 after finishing fourth in the third season of The X Factor. As we all know, Nashville can be a 10-year-town, and the trio had their share of obstacles on the way. However, at the start of the pandemic, their luck turned when they were signed onto Kane Brown‘s label and began to find major success on TikTok, sharing their own music as well as popular covers, countrified. Now, band members Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack have taken their music out on the road in their Bar Friends tour, and even tap into those Jonas Brothers comparisons during the show.

MUSIC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO