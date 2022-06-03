ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle booked into South Carolina jail

By Nexstar Media Wire, Braley Dodson, Steve Roth, Sallie Walkup, Kevin Accettulla
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFeBP_0g0aNayh00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been arrested in South Carolina, according to jail records.

Antle, 62, who does not have charges listed, was booked Friday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5:40 p.m. by the FBI, according to jail records.

Authorities didn’t immediately explain why he was arrested. Kevin Wheeler with the FBI told Nexstar’s WBTW that he didn’t have any details to provide at this time, but confirmed he was arrested Friday. TMZ reports that, according to a source close to the investigation, the charges are related to alleged money laundering.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in Horry County. He told WBTW in December that allegations made against him in “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story” were “absolutely false.”

California court says bees are fish

Information in the documentary accused him of having a sexual relationship with multiple minors while he was an adult — as well as forging the signature of a 15-year-old’s father so they could be legally married. He was also accused of physically abusing women and using deceptive financial practices as it relates to a fundraising organization.

In the docuseries, allegations are made about how money that Antle has raised for the Rare Species Fund has been spent and whether much of the money goes back into his pocket. The Myrtle Beach Safari website says the fund was established in 1983 and “is a grassroots organization that provides financial support and practical training to wildlife conservation initiatives in situ.” The website goes on to say that fund’s support has primarily focused on projects in South America, Africa and Thailand.

One woman referred to Antle on the show as the “ Harvey Weinstein of the animal training business”. The T.I.G.E.R.S. facility at Barefoot Landing was also mentioned several times in the new docuseries.

In January, Antle waived his right to appear in court on various wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation tied to a Virginia animal park . His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 31. His motions to dismiss the charges have been denied.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Missouri man charged in his wife’s death surrendered to police in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged in the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield, Missouri, police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Officials say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City, Utah and that he turned himself in. Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
California State
State
Virginia State
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
KSN News

Missouri jail escapees search turned over to U.S Marshals

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County, Missouri, has been turned over to the U.S Marshals Service. Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford, and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail early Friday morning. Officials say they now believe all three men are out of the Four State area, […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Harvey Weinstein
KSN News

Kansas Juneteenth celebrations prompt calls for unity and gun reform

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Juneteenth celebrations in Kansas are prompting calls for unity and action on gun violence in the United States. A “Unity Walk” and Flag Raising Celebration was held at the Kansas State Capitol on Monday as part of a series of upcoming events. One of the themes this year is aimed at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Nexstar#Tiger King#Fbi#Wbtw#Tmz#Myrtle Beach Safari#The Rare Species Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Thailand
KSN News

Reports of hail across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather produced hail across Kansas on Sunday. Below are the latest reports of hail from the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team: 7:57 p.m. St. Francis – Quarter size hail 7:24 pm. Luray – Russell County – Half dollar size hail Courtesy Javon Letsch, Luray, Kan. 6:01 p.m. Palco – […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy