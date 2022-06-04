ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8VWu_0g0aMPFn00

(NEXSTAR) — With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g0aMPFn00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g0aMPFn00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g0aMPFn00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g0aMPFn00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g0aMPFn00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Chicago police officer, suspect shot on South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a suspect were shot on the South Side Sunday afternoon in Englewood, police confirmed. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said the wounded officer and two others with CPD performed a traffic stop. The offender […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
WGN News

Man seriously wounded after being stabbed in Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed inside a Naperville health club Sunday morning, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of a person stabbed just after 11:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of Route 5, at the LA Fitness, where they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
WGN News

Northern Illinois University student found dead, police say

DEKALB, Ill. — Police in DeKalb said they have located the body of a student from Northern Illinois University who was reported missing. According to the university, Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen Sunday leaving campus in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion. Monday afternoon, police told WGN News Adeboyejo was found inside a vehicle around 6:30 […]
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

Girl, 3, shot by stray bullet while inside home on South Side

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was hit by a stray bullet on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of S. Throop around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police said the 3-year-old was inside a residence when two unknown men outside the home began firing shots into the home. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook Co. Sheriff demands change to ammo sales regulations

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Convicted felons and abusers are still able to buy ammunition in Illinois despite having their gun permits revoked according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, and he wants to close that legal loophole. Dart announced renewed efforts to change state law at a Monday press conference where he was joined by […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy