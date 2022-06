We get why BritBox has marketed The Barking Murders the way it has here in the States; Stephen Merchant is the show’s best-known star in the U.S., and it shows him in a much different role than we’re used to seeing. But the show, called Four Lives in the U.K., is more about the families of the victims of Merchant’s serial killer character than about the killer himself. THE BARKING MURDERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “Undergraduate Degree Show 2014. Middlesex University.” A crowd is there to see the show, starting with the multimedia fashion show by Anthony Walgate (Tim Preston). The Gist:...

TV SERIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO