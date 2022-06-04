ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Jim Langley: Absent Yet Present

By Jim Langley
 5 days ago

My preferred method of communicating with others is in the intimacy of small gatherings rather than large audiences without interaction. Writing to a diverse audience can be a lonely task. Paul could only assume that his message of hope and instruction was being received and making a difference in...

Sara Mendoza Ramos of Santa Barbara, 1927-2022

Sara Mendoza Ramos was born on Oct. 9, 1927 in Penjamo, Guanajuato, Mexico, and passed away at 94 years on June 3, 2022. The last surviving sibling of seven, Sara was raised by Jesus and Margarita Mendoza in her beloved hometown on La Hacienda de la Calle Guanajuato. She met...
‘No Strangers to Change,’ Graduates of Orcutt Academy High School Bid Farewell

Ending an admittedly unpredictable experience, the Orcutt Academy High School Class of 2022 bid farewell, but not before remembering a classmate who died of cancer. “The Class of 2022 is no stranger to change,” salutatorian Jessica Rivera said, recalling the rollercoaster of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on learning and life. “We’ve all had to grow up so fast. There’s no shortage of dilemmas facing our generation, and they were all illuminated for us during the pandemic.”
AIDS/LifeCycle Riders Roll Into Santa Barbara County

Riders for AIDS/LifeCycle arrived in Santa Maria on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 545-mile trek that will keep them in Santa Barbara County through most of Friday. About 3,000 riders, roadies and others traveled from Paso Robles to Santa Maria, where they spent the night at Preisker Park, welcoming the mild coastal weather after dealing with temperatures in the 90s the day before.
Walter (Wally) Schall of Santa Barbara, 1943-2022

Walter (Wally) Schall was born Feb. 12, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Walther and Irma Schall. He passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 from Lewy body dementia. Wally attended grade school in Portland Oregon, then moved to Santa Barbara with his mother and sister in 1955 after his dad passed away. He attended La Cumbre Junior High, and was part of the first graduating class from San Marcos High School in 1961. He was on the Royals Basketball team and scored the first two points in school history.
Bob Walsmith: What is a Realtor?

According to Webster's Dictionary, a Realtor is defined as, “a person who acts as an agent for the sale and purchase of buildings and land; a real estate agent." However, to be called a Realtor, one must be a licensed real estate salesperson who belongs to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the largest trade group in the country. Every agent is not a Realtor, but most are.
3165 Padaro Ln, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Quintessential California vibes pair beautifully with Montecito's relaxed sophistication and luxe construction to create a spectacular oceanfront property unlike any other. Enjoy the best of all worlds with the supreme privacy that the bluff allows yet with phenomenal private beach access for an easy connection to the sand. Inside the residence, gracious public spaces open to the view for effortless indoor/outdoor living. Dual baths/closets in the primary suite offer a sublime way to begin and end your days. Two offices, a guest house, wine cellar, gym, and state-of-the-art security system offer an enviable lifestyle. The 1.95 acre property is a virtual organic playground with flat grounds, ancient specimen trees and mature landscaping, babbling fountains, and direct access to the beach.
Santa Barbara City Hall Comforted By Chick-fil-A’s Traffic Agreement

What a difference three months makes. Chick-fil-A snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Tuesday, convincing the Santa Barbara City Council to rescind its nuisance findings and move forward together to create a traffic-management agreement for the State Street restaurant. It was a stunning comeback for the popular Chick-fil-A...
County Voters Elect Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown to Another Term

Sheriff Bill Brown was re-elected by Santa Barbara County voters Tuesday with 56.7% of the vote in semi-official election night results over Lt. Juan Camarena, who received 42.9% of the vote. The Santa Barbara County Elections Office results included 44,824 vote-by-mail ballots and 4,464 ballots cast or dropped off at...
Driver Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash in Santa Maria Valley

A Santa Maria man was killed early Wednesday in a rollover vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:20 a.m. on Highway 1 north of Black Road in the Santa Maria Valley, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
Cade Pierson Named Women’s Tennis Coach at Westmont

Cade Pierson has been promoted to the head coach of the Westmont women's tennis team. A former standout player for the Warriors, Pierson replaces Ellie Johnson. “When I consider Ellie’s tenure as Westmont,” I think not only of her team's successes on the court, but moreso her leadership in the area of culture, faith, and character development," said Athletic Director Dave Odell. “One of those great successes was the transformational role that the tennis program and the greater Westmont community had on Cade Pierson.
