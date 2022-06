Is being the hunted the same as being the hunter at the state level?. Archbishop Hoban baseball is about to find out. A year after its Cinderella run to the Division II state title, Hoban (22-9) will return to Canal Park at 4 p.m. Friday to take on Hamilton Badin (26-6) in a state semifinal.

AKRON, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO