A Wildwood man was arrested after an alleged attack on the mother of his four children. The woman, who has been in a romantic relationship for five years with 25-year-old Darius Cordell Dixon, was forced to flee their residence at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Woods mobile home park on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She and the four children were found by police down the road from their home.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO