Metro Crime Stoppers: $4,000 reward for information in non-fatal Harford Road shooting

By Nia Fitzhugh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Metro Crime Stoppers announced a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an...

Baltimore City teenagers arrested for armed carjacking in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Three teenagers were arrested for a carjacking in Lansdowne just after midnight yesterday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. The police department says two of the suspects are 14 years old and the third one is 15 years old. They are all from Baltimore City, according to police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Two people arrested after robbery and shooting in Parkville last month

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a robbery in Parkville that led to an off-duty police officer firing shots at the suspects. Police also say there are charges pending against a third person. 18-year-old Daevon Padgett and 19-year-old Jada...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Man killed, another wounded in East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and another was wounded Monday in the East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section, city police said. Police said around 8:30 p.m. a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old were shot in the 800 block of McAleer Court. The 32-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
‘It’s Heartbreaking’ 7 Shootings, 22 Robberies In Baltimore Over Weekend; Several Shot In Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to seven shootings over the weekend. Four people died from Friday to Sunday in the incidents. The victims include 37-year-old Tyrone Walker who was shot in the 200-block of Loudon Avenue of Irvington—a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. Over the weekend (Friday-Sunday) Baltimore police responded to 22 robberies and 7 shootings:•4 homicides•3 non-fatalThey made arrests in 4 robberies, 14 handgun cases, 1 murder and 1 attempted murder case. #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/vXff0dx5ni — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 6, 2022 Dorothy Cunningham is president of the Irvington Community Association.  “The neighbors started calling me. That’s when I came to the front...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore County who’s been missing for a month. Chayah Chasednaw Campbell was last seen about 9 a.m. May 5 in the Towson area, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday morning. Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue bandana with black Nike Air Forces. Anyone who has seen the 11-year-old is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2369.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
No charges after off-duty officer shot men trying to rob him, Baltimore County police say

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An off-duty police officer who shot two men in Parkville last month will not face criminal charges, Baltimore County Police said Monday. According to police, a grand jury reviewed the case and declined to press charges. Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment, pointing to the police department's statement.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Suspect, officers involved in deadly Towson shooting to be identified on Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF)- — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office has launched a probe into the fatal police-involved shooting in Baltimore County Saturday night. The names of the suspect and officers involved in the incident will be released Tuesday morning, according to the AG’s...
TOWSON, MD
Police searching for girl missing since May from Towson area

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who has been missing since early May. Please help located Chayah Campbell,11, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen on May 5 around 9 a.m. in the Towson area. Campell was last wearing a gray sweatshirt, a blue bandana and black Air Force One's with a white Nike logo.
TOWSON, MD
Police: Man assaulted in parking garage at Horseshoe Casino

A man was assaulted in the parking garage at Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 2:37 a.m. Monday to the parking garage in the 1500 block of Russell Street for an attempted armed robbery and assault call. Police said officers found a 35-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Independent Investigation Unit Launches Probe Into Towson Police-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the  Maryland Attorney General has begun to investigate an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Towson on Saturday. Baltimore County Police officers initially responded to a report of “unknown trouble” in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue at 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. When they arrived at the location, they heard gunshots coming from inside a building. The officers entered the building and proceeded to the apartment floor provided by the 911 caller,  state officials said. Once they reached that floor, officers identified the apartment where the unknown trouble was reported...
TOWSON, MD
Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County Executive addresses concerns over public safety

A deadly police involved shooting in Towson over the weekend leaves a Baltimore County police officer recovering and raises concern over the county's safety. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski told Fox45 News that despite public perception of increased crime, the county's data shows the opposite trend, with violent crimes down 16 percent last year and homicides down 50 percent this year.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC nail salon robbery caught on camera; police searching for suspects

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for the suspects who were caught on surveillance video assaulting a nail salon employee and taking money from a cash register. The robbery occurred on Thursday in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE around 1:47 p.m. The suspects approached an employee, assaulted them and then took money from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

