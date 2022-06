A three-hour standoff with the SWAT team ended with an arrest Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The team was sent to the 6000 block of Urquhart Street (map) around 9:25 a.m. in response to someone barricaded inside a home. At 12:40 p.m., police said someone had been arrested and the streets were in the process of reopening.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO