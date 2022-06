First time I have seen this in a long time - its one of these things I watch when Im not well in bed tbh - but who on earth decided Tommy Walsh would be a good presenter? How long has he been doing it? When you think of the other presenters and how they portray, I just dont get it. I liked him when he used to be with Nick Knowles doing up properties but for me he is no TV presenter and I cant imagine who thought he was.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO